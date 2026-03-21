Spokane Velocity achieve third victory in six days

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Velocity scored three first-period goals and prevented a second-half rally in a 3-1 victory against expansion club New York Cosmos at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

Spokane’s third win in six days didn’t come easy – at first. Heavy pressure from New York forced the Velocity to play on its back foot for much of the first period.

New York and Spokane continued to trade possession as neither team could find any sort of scoring opportunity.

Spokane’s attack finally broke through New York’s defense when Jack Denton, who got his first start with Lucky Opara and Bryce Meredith out due to injury, converted his first goal in the 25th minute.

Neco Brett passed to Shavon John-Brown. John-Brown connected with Simon Fitch, who tapped the ball to Denton in the middle of a crowded penalty area. And Denton banged the shot home as he fought off multiple defenders.

Momentum quickly swung Spokane’s way as it finished the half outshooting New York 7-1, and with 54% possession.

In the 31st minute, Brett nearly scored with defenders around him, but was unable to gain enough control of the ball, and New York keeper Tristan Stephani scooped it.

Seven minutes later, though, Luis Gil lobbed a pass to a running Brett in the penalty box. Stephani sprinted out of his goal to make the save, but fouled Brett in the process. Gil converted the penalty kick to double Spokane’s advantage for his first goal. It was also Gil’s 100th USL League One appearance.

Brett then extended the lead to three in the 42nd minute, off an assist by John-Brown.

The Cosmos offense, however ignited after a Justin Milovanov goal in the 48th minute, and followed with 10 total shot attempts in the final period - including two in quick succession that were deflected by Carlos Merancio in the 52nd and 54th minutes. Merancio finished with three total saves.

Merancio’s third save came in the additional minutes of stoppage time when Philip Sengler took the game’s last attempt.

The Velocity registered 17 second-half clearances, led by Camron Miller with eight clearances and one block. He also led all players with 64 touches. In addition to his goal, Denton had five tackles.

John-Brown, who was recently called up to represent his home country, Grenada, in international friendlies from March 22 to April 1, led the game with three chances created, and had one shot on target.