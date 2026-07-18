Spokane Velocity win second straight game following tough stretch, top Richmond on the road

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity won their second straight match after losing four of their previous five, defeating the Richmond Kickers 2-0 on Saturday in a USL League One game at City Stadium in Richmond, Virginia.

A weather delay, which postponed the game by 30 minutes, seemed to not deter Spokane (8-6-2) as the team scored both goals in a dominant first half. The Velocity, with 14 touches in their opponent’s penalty box, gave the Kickers (3-10-3) just two in their box. Spokane also outshot Richmond 8-2 in the first 45 minutes.

Spokane’s aggressive offense was quickly rewarded in the 10th minute with an own goal by Richmond defender Axel Aidana Gallegos. Velocity midfielder Marky Hernandez dribbled to the bottom right corner of the goalie box, forcing keeper James Sneddon to dive and attempt the save, but Hernandez pushed the ball under Sneddon’s arms. The shot deflected off Aidana Gallegos and rolled into the empty net.

Twenty minutes later, Ibrahim Janis Covi extended Spokane’s lead with his first goal of the season following a corner kick. Nil Vinyals’ lob from the corner fell just short of the crowded box, and curled to find a Richmond defender. The defender failed to clear it, and Velocity center back Camron Miller took advantage with a quick pass to Janis Covi at the top of the goalie box. Janis Covi easily converted and Miller was credited with his first assist of the season.

Richmond upped its offensive pressure, outshooting Spokane 5-2 in the second half and notching two of its three total on-target attempts. But keeper Sean Lewis recorded three of his four saves – including a dive to deny Andrew Richman in the 66th minute – to preserve the clean sheet.

Medgy Alexandre had two consecutive opportunities to score in the 35th minute, but Sneddon made two of his four saves to deny Spokane a third goal in the first half.

Spokane finished with 20 touches in Richmond’s penalty box – the Kickers had seven in the Velocity’s.

Along with his assist, Miller led all defenders with seven of Spokane’s 16 clearances, including 78 touches. Luis Gil and Neco Brett recorded four touches apiece in Richmond’s box. Gil also led all players with three chances created.