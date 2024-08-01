Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert R. Upshaw and Anna M. Kessler, both of Spokane.

Joseph H. Schwalbach, of Rathdrum, and Paulina J. Bernd, of Spokane.

Cody J. Sebastian and Maria G. Durr, both of Ritzville.

Braedan W. Truitt and Rena T. Knapp, both of Spokane.

Dylan E. Klimp and Taylor M. Blanchette, both of Post Falls.

Joseph D. Muglia, of Spokane, and Simona Masarykova, of Hlohovec, Slovakia.

Carter J. Startin and Ellie A. Sullard, both of Spokane.

Daylen R. Dorscher and Nicole L. Daigle, both of Hayden.

Daniel M. Pierson and Beth A. Fury, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen M. Williams and Michele L. Custoreri, both of Kelowna, Canada.

Benjamin J. Randall and Natalie L. Bensing, both of Spokane.

Neil E. Smith and Shaunda M. Holbrook, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey K. Nickla and Brenna M. Stenberg, both of Spokane.

Keith A. Hopkins and Ashley R. Teel, both of Spokane.

Lane S. Kory and Kate N. Taggart, both of Post Falls.

Joshua A. McCurdy and Aishah B. Luqman, both of Spokane.

Robert M. Miriri, of Spokane and Deborah A. Meyer, of Saint John, Wash.

Almat Yeraly and Jennifer C. Ward, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Melissa Debolt, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Daba Phillips, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Ryan Severson, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Kathryn Card, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Patrick T. Shaughnessy, restitution of premises.

Lilac City Properties LLC v. Kelles Katjang, et al., restitution of premises.

Enjoy The River LLC v. Lisa Janson, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Phillip Crain, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Robert Carson, restitution of premises.

Traci Vonasek v. Ross Kelly, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hsiao, Paul O. and Maria E.

Semler, Douglas N. and Jeannie L.

Slyusarev, Mikhail V. and Yekaterina S.

Whitehead, Heather A. and David D.

Judd, Daryl C. and Kathleen R.

Bakken, Catherine and Daniel

Lindsoe, Mikela J. and Olliff, Layrd W.

Raya, Christi and Richard

Morin, Tammy L. and Robert A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Edward J. Steetle, 34; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Amanda M. Benell, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Kash A. Channing, 27; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Rickey D. Reinbold, 56; $500 restitution, 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.

Julius Tarbit, 22; 95 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Carolyn S. Jendro, Spokane; debts of $45,412.

Luke D. Spaller, Spokane; debts of $31,547.

Alan D. Clifton, Otis Orchards; debts of $74,805.

Timothy P. O’Brien, Spokane; debts of $41,570.

Amy Haley, Chattaroy; debts of $49,585.

Robert Downing, Spokane; debts of $74,722.

Justin L. and Kristi L. Gibbs, Pullman; debts of $282,450.

Shelley L. Lee, Spokane; debts of $203,693.

Alex D. Sanchez-Flores, Moses Lake; debts of $71,920.

Tristan S. Murray and Susanna C. Botello, Ephrata; debts of $183,763.

Anthony R. and Natalia E. Summers, Spokane; debts of $70,600.

Rose and Gregory Frederick, Ephrata; debts of $71,002.

Cecilia L. Scoval, Medical Lake; debts of $403,087.

Kendall N. and Erin V. Balentine, Spokane Valley; debts of $693,279.

Christie J. Bolstad, Spokane; debts of $248,942.

Christopher D. Black, Spokane; debts of $60,101.

Amber K. Nesheiwat, Spokane; debts of $178,396.

Colt D. Utley, Spokane; debts of $227,346.

Jonathan R. and Jennifer S. Werkheiser, Chattaroy; debts of $62,478.

Lacricia A. Rushing, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $88,832.

David J. and Summer R. Simmons, Spokane Valley; debts of $616,900.

Catherine E. Wright, Ritzville; debts of $65,156.

Matthew S. Jett, Liberty Lake; debts of $225,584.

James G. Carney, Spokane; debts of $379,072.

Eileen Frances, Spokane; debts of $384,682.

Zachary E. Willie, Spokane; debts of $25,690.

Wage-earner petitions

Darrin L. and Sherry L. Greene, Spokane; debts of $431,052.

Rick D. and Angela G. Trachte, Moses Lake; debts of $182.962.

Steven L. Hetletvedt, Moses Lake; debts of $255,079.

Esmeralda A. Keith, Spokane; debts of $38,303.

Valdez D. Hilton, Spokane; debts of $55,732.

David S. McAdams, Warden; debts not listed.

Paul E. and Tamara S. Pease, Spokane; debts of $76,325.

Monica A. Braden, Spokane; debts of $95,305.

Kyle R. Louthan and Rachael J. Pursch, Spokane; debts of $583,243.

John M. Klobucher, II and Carrie A. Hunton, Spokane Valley; debts of $415,028.

Jason D. and Ashley N. Pollastrini, Spokane; debts of $525,843.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Zackery R. Baarstad, 22; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of first degree driving with license suspended.

Christian L. Coronado, 21; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

James A. Begley, 53; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jacob A. Bodewig, 32; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of another’s identification.

Bryce M. Cellular, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree trespass and theft.

William Cody, 57; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass, public use of a known controlled substance and second-degree driving with license suspended.

Brittney R. Dalke, 33; 88 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Melinda R. Derhaag, 39; $250 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Benson E. Fields, 27; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of displaying weapon.

Boles M. Pal, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 29 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Latia T. Quarles, 27; two days in jail converted to two days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Jeff S. Schaeffer, 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyrell A. Sims, 23; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Tyler M. Hansen, 29; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.