31-year-old Post Falls woman dies in I-90 crash

A 31-year-old Post Falls woman died after crashing and overturning a Dodge Durango Friday morning on Interstate 90 east of Coeur d’Alene.

The woman was driving east at about 11 a.m. when she went off the interstate on the right shoulder, overcorrected and crashed into the center concrete jersey barrier, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The vehicle overturned on the road and came to rest on its top.

The woman died at the scene and the passenger, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The interstate was blocked for about three hours. ISP is investigating.