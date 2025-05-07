Arson suspected in ‘dramatic ember shower’ that rained across north Spokane neighborhood, catching multiple properties on fire

A garage, fence and large pine tree were some of the items that burned in a fire Wednesday in north Spokane. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)

A fire believed to have been intentionally set in an alley spread to multiple properties, burning a home and several outbuildings, Wednesday afternoon in a north Spokane neighborhood, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of East North Avenue and North Standard Avenue in the Nevada Heights Neighborhood. A black column of smoke coming from the neighborhood was spotted from downtown Spokane 5 miles away.

Fire crews found a shed and garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a Fire Department news release.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the alley next to a fence before spreading to a large pine tree and arborvitae bushes.

“This burning vegetation caused a dramatic ember shower that rained across the neighborhood, sparking spot fires in mulched gardens, flowerpots, and several fences,” the release said.

Fire department spokesman Justin de Ruyter said investigators believe a person driving a light blue or silver Audi A4 pulled up in the alley and got out, and then smoke and flames could be seen in the alley as the Audi drove away.

The fire spread to two homes, a shed, garage, shop, numerous fences and vegetation on about six properties along the alley, according to de Ruyter.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of one of the homes after flames got under the eaves of the roof and into the attic, de Ruyter said. Pine needles burned on the roof of another home, which did not appear to be damaged.

De Ruyter said arborvitaes are extremely flammable.

“They go off like a torch and they throw embers everywhere,” he said.

He estimated firefighters controlled the fires in 15 or 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced, according to the release.

De Ruyter said the Audi A4 has damage to the rear bumper. The front wheels are black and the rear wheels are silver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.