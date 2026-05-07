Pedestrian killed in north Spokane hit-and-run remembered as ‘hero’ to teen sons

Heather LaBrie holds a photo of her brother, Justin LaBrie, who died Monday at the hospital after he was hit April 27 by an alleged hit-and-run driver while walking home in north Spokane. Police are trying to identify the driver. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A Spokane father to two teen boys, Justin LaBrie was walking home at night last month when a driver hit him on Division Street near NorthTown Mall.

The driver, who remains at large, fled the scene as LaBrie was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died a week later. He was 36.

LaBrie’s family members said Justin, who was born and raised in Spokane, would give the shirt off his back to a stranger and was the “rock” of the family. His two sons, 19-year-old Jensyn LaBrie and 15-year-old Taytin LaBrie, said they looked up to their father and wanted to be like him.

“He was like a hero,” Taytin said. “He would put everybody else first, and then he’d worry about himself last.”

Justin was hit shortly before 10 p.m. April 27 on Division Street and Everett Avenue, a couple blocks north of NorthTown Mall, according to Spokane Police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department. She said detectives are trying to identify the driver and are investigating the case as a felony fatal hit-and-run.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said LaBrie died of blunt-force injuries Monday at Sacred Heart. It ruled his death an accident.

Heather LaBrie, Justin’s sister, said her brother was released from the Spokane County Jail less than an hour before he was killed. He was walking to his Broad Avenue home about a mile away from where he was struck.

Spokane Municipal Court records show Justin was jailed on April 25 on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and on a warrant related to 2023 misdemeanor charges of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He appeared in court on April 27 for all the charges and was released on his own recognizance later that day.

Heather said her brother’s nickname was “J-Billy” because he looked like a hillbilly earlier in life with long hair. He had nine siblings, and he and Heather were inseparable, she said.

“He’s the best person any of us right here could have asked for,” said Heather, referring to the several family members sitting Wednesday in the front yard of the Broad Avenue home.

Justin lived with several family members at the home.

Heather described Justin as family oriented.

“His kids were his pride and joy, and his granddaughter,” she said.

Justin worked with his son Jensyn building and remodeling houses for Northwestern Integrity Builders. Jensyn said he started working with his dad when he turned 18.

“He was the best dad anyone could ask for,” Jensyn said. “I always looked up to him my whole life, wanted to be just like him. He was a hard worker, a good man.”

Loved ones said Justin loved riding scooters with his sons around town, playing disc golf and enjoying the outdoors.

Shelly Brown, Justin’s mother, said her son was loving, caring and always a jokester. He often kept his feelings to himself.

“He didn’t like to really share his emotions because he wanted to be the rock for us,” Brown said.

Taytin said he liked to play video games, basketball and football with his dad. He said the crash took away the chance for him to make more fun memories with his dad and that his dad won’t be able to watch him grow into a man.

The circumstances surrounding Justin’s death are still murky. The family said it hopes police can identify the driver who hit him.

Jensyn said it’s confusing and hard to accept his dad was killed.

“I’m just trying to accept he’ll never see his granddaughter again, never have a conversation with her,” he said.

Brown said the driver “didn’t have the courage or the empathy to stop for my son.”

She said all she can do is leave it up to God and the justice system. Brown said she hopes the driver comes forward.

“If it was your son, your family member, you’d want the same thing,” she said.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil for Justin at 9 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Park near Division Street and Everett Avenue where he was killed. A GoFundMe for crematory services, funeral arrangements and his family had raised $1,725 as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to call the Spokane police tip line at 509-242-8477.