Authorities pull body from river Sunday at Riverfront Park

Authorities recovered a body from the Spokane River on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Park.

Around 1:30 p.m., Spokane police received a report of a human body floating around the Spokane River in Riverfront Park, police spokesperson Tricia Leming said.

Police and divers from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office removed the body using a crane near the entrance to the Numerica SkyRide. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the river, Leming said. Leming didn’t share any information about the person’s identity.

Police from the department’s major crimes unit are responding to the incident, which is an active investigation, Leming said.

First responders also pulled a body from the Spokane River on Tuesday in the West Central Neighborhood and have yet to release the person’s identity.

Authorities from the police and fire departments also searched for a body along the river in Riverfront Park on Thursday night, but did not locate a body, Leming said. She said it’s unclear if these incidents are related.