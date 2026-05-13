Convicted killer in 1996 Spokane murder denied clemency by governor

A man convicted of a Spokane murder nearly 30 years ago will continue to serve his prison term after Gov. Bob Ferguson denied the killer’s request to be released early.

Travis Comeslast, now 50, shot 20-year-old Chris Gongyin in the head and robbed Gongyin’s wife in front of the couple’s young daughter in 1996 in north Spokane.

Comeslast is almost 30 years into a 46-year prison sentence. The Washington State Clemency and Pardons Board voted 3-1 on March 12 to recommend clemency for Comeslast, while the surviving victims and Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office opposed a commutation of Comeslast’s sentence. The board’s recommendation went to Ferguson’s desk for consideration.

“The Governor has carefully and thoroughly considered Mr. ComesLast’s petition, and has determined that Mr. ComesLast has not demonstrated that the interests of justice require a commutation of the sentence at this time,” Kristin Beneski, governor’s chief legal counsel, wrote in a letter Monday.

Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam, as well as Gongyin’s wife, Barbara Gongyin, her daughter and a family friend, advocated against an early release for Comeslast.

Comeslast previously petitioned the Clemency and Pardons Board and was also denied.

A Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release in March stated Barbara Gongyin referenced a comment from a previous clemency hearing that each time a felon applies for clemency or pardon, it’s like ripping the Band-Aid off a wound for the victims.

“This is most certainly the case with Travis Comeslast with each attempt to seek freedom,” she said. “As we prepared for this moment in 2020 and 2021 and again throughout this last year, we have been subjected to the distress of reliving moments from 1996 as well as the lengthy process of a trial, sentencing, and appeals over the years. It is unfair, painful, and disappointing that it has become my responsibility to plead that a just sentence be maintained.”

McCollam said Comeslast’s sentence “continues to serve justice, and his crime is not alleviated by his age at the time of commission,” according to the March news release.

McCollam also noted in the release that Comeslast is entitled to request clemency, but that it deeply affects the surviving victims.

“They must continually undergo the trauma and emotional turmoil as they watch this process unfold,” he said. “Unlike Mr. Comeslast, they in fact received a life sentence.”

Clemency and Pardons Board members said Comeslast, who was 20 at the time of the murder, has since taken responsibility for his actions and shown remorse.

“I do believe Mr. Comeslast has shown remarkable change from the person he was when he committed his crime,” board member Rhonda Salvesen said in March. “He has taken responsibility without excuses, shown remorse and has atoned by sharing his experience and uplifting and healing his community and many others who are around him. I also do believe Mr. Comeslast’s sentence no longer serves the interest of justice.”

Witnesses testified during the murder trial that Comeslast and a friend, Irvin Fentroy, went in June 1996 to Chris Gongyin’s home on North Regal Street near Ermina Avenue, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

During the visit, Comeslast and Chris Gongyin discussed the sale of a 9 mm gun, but the pair quarreled over the price, according to Fentroy’s testimony.

Fentroy testified that Chris Gongyin ran to his bedroom, claiming he would get his own gun. Comeslast ran after him and fired once, hitting Gongyin in the back of the head.

Comeslast then pointed the gun at Gongyin’s wife, who had been sleeping in the bedroom with her 13-month-old daughter, and demanded she hand over money and drugs, the newspaper reported.

A jury convicted Comeslast of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in September 1997. He was sentenced to 51 years in prison. Comeslast later appealed his sentence, which was reduced by five years.