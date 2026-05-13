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20-year-old Chattaroy motorcyclist dies in crash

Washington State Patrol and firefighters respond to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider Tuesday on Newport Highway and Green Bluff Road near Mead. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 20-year-old Chattaroy man was killed Tuesday after he collided with a trailer 3 miles north of Mead, according to Washington State Patrol.

Shortly before noon, Drake K. Britton was riding a motorcycle north on Newport Highway at a high speed, troopers said in a news release. A woman in a pickup pulling a trailer was driving west on Green Bluff Road and made a left turn into southbound lanes of the highway when Britton collided with the trailer.

Britton was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 49-year-old Ellensburg woman, and her passenger, a 78-year-old Ellensburg man, were uninjured.

WSP said the motorcyclist’s speed caused the crash. No drugs or alcohol were involved.