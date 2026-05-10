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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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One dead in shooting at Stateline Speedway Lantern Festival

People pack Stateline Speedway on Saturday in Post Falls during the Lantern Festival. Post Falls police and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the speedway, where one person was found dead and another detained. (Colton Clark/The Spokesman-Review)
By Elena Perry elenap@spokesman.com(509) 459-5270

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting during a festival at Stateline Speedway.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Post Falls police officers received reports of a shooting on North Beck Road at Stateline Speedway, where thousands gathered inside the venue for the Lantern Festival.

Authorities were already in the area because of the large crowd attending the event.

The suspect attempted to drive his car through a crowd of people who were leaving the event, according to a sheriff’s office news release. A dispute reportedly followed before the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect as he was driving away from the scene, according to the release.

Deputies found a man dead at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the release; authorities are investigating.