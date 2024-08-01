Keanu Reeves to make Broadway debut with Alex Winter in ‘Waiting for Godot’

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Keanu Reeves is reuniting with his “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter for a Broadway run of Samuel Beckett’s classic play “Waiting for Godot.”

The production will be helmed by acclaimed British director Jamie Lloyd, and will mark Reeves’ Broadway debut when it opens in the fall of 2025, reported NBC News.

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”

Reeves, 59, will portray Estragon, while Winter, also 59, will take on the role of Vladimir in the existential show, widely regarded as one of the best plays ever written.

The actors first became lifelong friends while working on the 1989 sci-fi comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” They later reprised their roles in “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991) and “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020).

The production will mark another project on which director Lloyd, an Olivier Award winner, is collaborating with big-name Hollywood stars.

Lloyd has previously worked with Jessica Chastain in “A Doll’s House,” James McAvoy in “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Tom Holland in “Romeo & Juliet,” and Emilia Clarke in “The Seagull.”

“Waiting for Godot,” originally written in French, premiered in Paris in 1953, had its English-language debut in London two years later and then toured the United States.

A 2023 revival starring Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks enjoyed a critically acclaimed run at Brooklyn’s Theatre for a New Audience.