This tiny Idaho panhandle town has seen a 51% increase in population. See where it is

By Shaun Goodwin The Idaho Statesman

Idahoans are accustomed to hearing how quickly the state is growing.

The Gem State is one of the least-populous states in the country, but it’s also one of the fastest-growing. U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Idaho was the 4th-fastest growing state in 2023. As of July 2023, the Census Bureau recorded 1,964,726 people living in the state.

Recently, the Census Bureau released population estimates for Idaho from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023. The data shows that many people are flocking to Idaho cities across the state.

Here’s where:

What Idaho city has the biggest population change?

The small Idaho panhandle town of Ponderay saw a 51% increase in population over the past three years, according to Census data.

Ponderay’s population was 1,296 in 2020, but by 2023, it had climbed to 1,956. That’s 660 new residents, or a 51% increase for the town. It’s located in Bonner County. Ponderay is situated on Lake Pend Oreille and is just a couple of miles northwest from Sandpoint, known for the Schweitzer ski resort. The city describes itself on its website as the “gateway to Schweitzer Mountain.”

Here are a few of the other places with the most population increases among Idaho cities from 2020 to 2023:

Star

2020: 11,264

2023: 16,333

Population increase: 45%

Dover

2020: 754

2023: 1,091

Population increase: 44.7%

Paul

2020: 1,193

2023: 1,725

Population increase: 44.6%

Swan

2020: 227

2023: 303

Population increase: 33.5%

Moyie Springs

2020: 825

2023: 1,080

Population increase: 30.9%

Rathdrum

2020: 9,213

2023: 11,580

Population increase: 25.7%

Sugar

2020: 1,715

2023: 2,115

Population increase: 23.3%

New Meadows

2020: 516

2023: 636

Population increase: 23.3%

Middleton

2020: 9,436

2023: 11,016

Population increase: 23.3%

Kuna

2020: 24,048

2023: 28,050

Population increase 16.6%

Did Boise’s population increase?

Boise saw nearly a 0.1% population decrease from 2020 to 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Boise’s population estimate was 235,719 in 2020, and by 2023, it had dropped to 235,421, equating to a loss of 298 residents.