Spokane’s Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson in first round at UFC Fight Night

From staff reports

Michael Chiesa is back in the win column.

The Spokane fighter took advantage of the first takedown and beat Tony Ferguson via read naked choke 3 minutes, 44 seconds into the first round of a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Chiesa (19-7) snapped a three fight losing steak and ended the fight in the first round for the second time in his UFC career, the first coming in the Ultimate Fighter finale on June 1, 2012.

The win also marks Chiesa’s first stoppage since a submission against Carlos Condit on Dec. 29, 2018.

Ferguson (26-11) had landed more strikes (10-4) before Chiesa took the fight to the mat.