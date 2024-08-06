The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
71°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Velocity hits the road to take on Chattanooga with sights set on sixth spot

Spokane Velocity's Andre Lewis (77) celebrates with teammates Kimarni Smith, left, and Luis Gil, right, after scoring a first-half goal against the Union Omaha team Saturday, May 11, 2024 at One Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity could make a big leap with a win on Wednesday.

The ninth-place Velocity (4-4-3) will visit the seventh-place Chattanooga Red Wolves (5-7-1) in a USL League One match at 4:30 p.m. With a win and three points, Spokane Velocity could potentially vault past South Georgia and Chattanooga to join Northern Colorado in the sixth spot.

The Velocity and Red Wolves met a month ago in Spokane, with Spokane coming away with a 2-1 win.

The Velocity return home next Tuesday to face Northern Colorado in a Jagermeister Cup match at 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. 