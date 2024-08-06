Velocity hits the road to take on Chattanooga with sights set on sixth spot

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity could make a big leap with a win on Wednesday.

The ninth-place Velocity (4-4-3) will visit the seventh-place Chattanooga Red Wolves (5-7-1) in a USL League One match at 4:30 p.m. With a win and three points, Spokane Velocity could potentially vault past South Georgia and Chattanooga to join Northern Colorado in the sixth spot.

The Velocity and Red Wolves met a month ago in Spokane, with Spokane coming away with a 2-1 win.

The Velocity return home next Tuesday to face Northern Colorado in a Jagermeister Cup match at 7 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.