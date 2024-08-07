CHAS workers to get hands-on training at new Health Learning Institute

Clinical trainer Scott Martin, right, demonstrates the basics of wrapping bandages using a manikin arm at the open house for the new CHAS Learning Institute, which opened for tours Thursday in Spokane. The school will train prospective medical assistants, dental assistants and pharmacy technicians. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

New CHAS Heath trainees will get hands-on experience at the health care organization’s newly opened Health Learning Institute.

Before, in-training medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and dentals assistants might have been confined to book learning in a classroom. Now, they can learn in a simulated environment like the one they will one day work in, said CHAS learning and development supervisor Jamie Moua.

“It’s actually set up to mimic how our clinics are set up and how they appear,” she said. “This space allows us to have a room to allow everyone to see what you’re trying to demonstrate. You actually get a real, hands-on feel and practice of what we’re teaching them.”

Located in the Iron Bridge office campus, the new training facility includes medical exam rooms and dental operatories, a full sterilization facility and laboratory, as well as traditional classrooms and breakout rooms. The new facility covers more than 91,000 square feet and will support more than 200 students in the medical, dental and pharmacy apprenticeship programs.

Speaking at the institute grand opening Thursday, CHAS CEO Aaron Wilson said the facility is the culmination of a dream CHAS has had for many years.

“It is a dedicated space for learning and growth, creating opportunity and career pipelines for people across our community, regardless of their background or previous education,” he said.

Building of the Health Learning Institute cost CHAS $15.4 million. These expenses were partially covered by $3 million of congressionally appropriated funds secured by Sen. Patty Murray and $425,000 from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Jamie Elser, CHAS vice president of learning and development, said the new facility will increase the cohort size for apprentices and get more techs and assistants into clinics. Depending on the program, apprentices train for about a year before they are put before patients. During that time, the trainees are paid full-time employees of CHAS.

“We pay them to learn and earn,” Elser said.

The new facility will also take pressure off of current clinics, which are often used as training facilities on days when the clinic is typically closed. By having full-time access to a realistic training facility, apprentices can get their 2,000 hours of training faster.

Mary Wills is a pharmacy supervisor and went through the pharmacy tech training two years ago. The pharmacy training center is “just like what it is in real life” and something she wishes she had when training.

“It’s all grown so much since I was an apprentice. We were looking at pictures or pamphlets, and here you can get hands-on training. I’d never stepped foot into a pharmacy until my first day. Those training here basically get to be in a pharmacy every day training.

The facility has now opened, and the first classes are underway.