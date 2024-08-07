Commentary: Here’s why Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the Seahawks offense’s X-factor

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

RENTON – Midway through Monday’s practice, Geno Smith took a shotgun snap and assessed his options as left tackle Charles Cross swallowed blitzing Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Smith coolly climbed the pocket and delivered a dart to crossing wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who bolted down the left sideline for a 50-yard gain.

Unsurprisingly, the berm bordering the same sideline erupted in applause, as Seahawks fans in face paint and jerseys – some old, some new – saluted the completion.

Perhaps because it was precisely the kind of play they rarely saw last season.

Granted, Seattle’s passing game certainly could have been worse – ranking tied for 10th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (6.4), 14th in yards per game (230), 17th in passing first downs (189) and 20th in receiving touchdowns (23). But the Seahawks more consistently sputtered in two critical categories, finishing 23rd in third-down conversion rate (36.2%) and 25th in completions of 40 yards or more (6).

The Seahawks drafted Smith-Njigba, in part, to pile up big plays and dominate third down – making him the franchise’s first first-round wide receiver since NC State’s Koren Robinson in 2001. The Rockwall, Texas, native and ex-Ohio State standout did deliver peeks of that promise, recording the second-most receptions by a rookie in franchise history (63).

But the results were erratic, to say the least. Smith-Njigba – who compiled 63 catches, 628 receiving yards, 9.97 yards per reception and four touchdowns – didn’t find the end zone until the sixth game of the season. He also recorded three or fewer catches in seven games, never surpassed 63 receiving yards in a game and sat a distant third on the team in targets.

Potential did not match production.

The good news, in that regard: Potential is not a problem.

Smith-Njigba enters his second season as the Seahawks’ X-factor on offense, perhaps the player most poised to benefit from fresh leadership. For first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s system to excel in 2024, Smith-Njigba’s unique skill set must be maximized.

“He’s got this, like, fluid explosiveness about him,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. “He can run the entire route tree, incredible ways to track the ball, body control, explosive in and out of his cuts. I talk about this tacit stuff all the time, but this competitor in him, the mentality of what we want, he has that. I encourage him to keep doing those things.”

Of course, it’s Grubb’s and Macdonald’s jobs to put Smith-Njigba in positions to succeed. At UW, Grubb coaxed a similar ascension from slot receiver Jalen McMillan – who posted 79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his last full season in 2022. That’s the same season UW led the nation in third-down conversion rate (56.8%) and ranked 11th with 14 completions of 40 yards or more.

On Monday, rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II – whose Texas Longhorns lost bowl games against Grubb’s Huskies each of the past two seasons – said the Seahawks’ offense is “very similar” to the one previously run at Washington.

So, considering McMillan’s impact, is Smith-Njigba bound for similar success?

“When I see the playbook my eyes get wide,” Smith-Njigba said with a smile Monday. “I see a lot of possible explosive plays, a lot of answers to whatever the defense is in. That always makes a receiver feel good.”

The Seahawks receivers, collectively, have reason for optimism. In 2023, Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett – some old, some new – each exceeded 60 receptions, the first time that’s happened in franchise history. Now they’re paired with a coordinator whose offenses led college football in passing in back-to-back campaigns.

Still, a system or a receiver is only as good as its signal caller. Smith, who flew to Texas to train with Smith-Njigba in the offseason, returned to practice Monday after missing time because of knee and hip injuries and has largely excelled in training camp.

On both sides of the ball, this is a prove-it year for everyone involved. Macdonald must prove he’s more than a dominant and progressive defensive coordinator. Grubb must prove his offense, which produced unprecedented fireworks at Washington, will work in the NFL. Smith must prove he can still improve at age 33. Metcalf must prove he’s a legitimate top-10 wide receiver (worthy of being paid like one), and Lockett must prove he can still move the sticks during his 10th season in Seattle.

The list is longer, but you get the point.

As for Smith-Njigba? Given the opportunity, the 6-foot, 202-pound wideout must prove he was worthy of that first-round pick.

One crowd-pleasing completion at a time.

“Really just slowing the game down and making defenders feel my moves,” Smith-Njigba said of the areas he’s most improved. “Understanding the timing and the progression of the quarterback I feel is way better. With my timing and different things I can sell against the DB … I feel like my mind has been better and we’ve seen a little bit of progress, but we’ve got to keep working.”