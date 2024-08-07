Former Washington State track standout CJ Allen unable to advance to 400-meter hurdles final at Paris Olympics

CJ Allen of Team United States looks on during the Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

PARIS – CJ Allen’s quest for an Olympic medal ended Wednesday in the semifinals of the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

Racing in the second semifinal, Allen, the former Washington State star, placed fourth in 48.44 seconds. Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba captured the last automatic qualifier spot in the heat in 48.20 .

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway clocked the fastest time of the semifinal round in 47.66 .

Rai Benjamin of the United States, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist and 2023 world bronze medalist, won his heat in 47.85 .

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands won the second heat in 48.15 .

France’s Clement Ducos, Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke, Brazils’ Alison Dos Santos – 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and 2022 world champion – and Samba round out the field for Friday’s final.