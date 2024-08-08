Field Reports: Idaho seeking more input on fisheries plan

From staff reports

From staff reports

Idaho has released a new draft of a plan that will guide the management of its fisheries for the next five years.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced this week that it is taking public comment on the latest draft of its revised Fisheries Management Plan for 2025-30.

The plan sets a framework for managing fisheries and outlines management strategies and goals, such as what species the state wants in a particular waterbody.

The new draft is available online. Public comment is open until Aug. 26. After public comment closes, Fish and Game staff will review the comments and make changes. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is expected to review the final draft of the plan when it meets in November.

Idaho holding second controlled hunt draw

A batch of tags for deer, elk and more will be up for grabs in Idaho’s second controlled hunt draw this month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s application period for its second controlled hunt drawing will be open through Aug. 15. The drawing will be held Aug. 26.

The draw is for controlled hunt tags that went unclaimed after the first draw. They either weren’t applied for on the first go-round or weren’t purchased by the person who drew them. Hunters who drew a controlled hunt tag in the original drawing had until Aug. 1 to purchase the tag.

Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release that deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear tags are available. Draw results will be posted Aug. 26, and unclaimed tags after that date will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters can apply online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Applications open for second shot at Idaho’s Super Hunt tags

Hunters are getting one more chance at Idaho’s Super Hunt tags this month.

Idaho Fish and Game is taking applications for its second Super Hunt drawing until Saturday. Winners will be notified Aug. 20.

Hunters who draw a Super Hunt tag for a specific species are allowed to take part in any season across the state for that animal. The state also awards a couple of combination Super Hunt tags, which allow a hunter the same privilege for all four big game species – elk, deer, moose and pronghorn.

Idaho awards 34 Super Hunt tags each year. In this month’s drawing, Idaho will give out two tags each for elk, deer and pronghorn. One moose tag and one combo tag will also be awarded.

Entries for the single species tags cost $6. Combo entries cost $20. Hunters are allowed to enter as many times as they want.

Applications are available on GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.