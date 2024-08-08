Washington records (template) (copy)

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Malachi A. Scholl, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Zipporah L. Farley, of Spokane

Nicholas T. Pettinger and Ashley M. Young, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua D. Rolstad and Alyssa K. Lemieux, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey N. Rumsey, of Spokane, and Georgia R. Loosier, of Colbert.

Jarom L. Loutzenhiser, of Rathdrum, and Karissa D. Conover, of Post Falls.

Andrew N. Bailey and Brooklyn N. Bilbruck, both of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas R. Fitzsimmons, of Elk, and Tierra M. Hinton, of Spokane.

Ely R. Hines and Emily R.A. Sandquist, both of Spokane.

Maximos L. Stevens and Keira M. Hoff, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Tate and Anjalik M. Curtis, both of Spokane.

Kameron L. Messingale and Sierra Schrankel, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Neely and Carli A. Riordan, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob O. Liberty and Christy J. Welsh, both of Spokane.

Michael C. McClure and Makena L. Dodson, both of El Cajon, California.

James E. Ohl and Alexis L. Brazelton, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

John Crespo, 44; 130 months to life in jail, after pleading guilty to first- and third-degree child molestation.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Cody A. DeWitt, 31; 57 months in jail, after pleading guilty to identity theft and second-degree theft and possession of stolen property.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jonathan W. Davis, 48; 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Dustin C. Rauscher, 39; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to eluding law enforcement.

Anthony R. Gutierrez, 31; one day in jail, with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Brandon A. Page, 25; 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, and six months unsupervised probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Robert E. Ambs, 39; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua C. Shorb, 39; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Richardson Bima, 30; 22 months in jail, after pleading guilty to felony DUI.

Patrick A. Mead, 43; 12.75 months in jail, after pleading guilty to taking a motor vehicle without permission.

David Gilchunmogon, 43; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Sirenity L. Kay, 28; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Dean Chuang

Deborah A. Taylor, 40; 30 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Michael T. Hornby, 40; 30 months in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

New suits

Steve Henry v. Cassie Davisson, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Donte Lawrence, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Magdalena Dupuy et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Jacqueline Stokes, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Danielle Omans et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Benjamin Loraas, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Debra Smith, restitution of premises.

Gail B. Mackie v. Eva Payne, restitution of premises.

LC GoGo Heights LLC v. Zsaja Branch, restitution of premises.

LC GoGo Heights LLC v. Raphella Ali et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Rose North et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Troy Crozier, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Markasia Davis et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hunter, Christa L. and Rebollar, Raymond J.

Gordiyenko, Svetlana V. and Gordiyenko, Denis A.

Poldervaart, Kiirki J. and Hampton, Wade J.H.

Farringer, Jessica R. and Christopher M.

Oviatt, Sierra N. and Jasen D.

Opere, Alfred O. and Okeyo, Leila L.

Satterlee, Ransom H. and Abbott, Noah A.

Fisher, Lexi and Scott, Hunter

Van Pelt, John M. and Margaret G.

Solis, Michael Sr. and Cindi M.

Carley, Martha A. and Szotkowski, William A.

Willard, Zachary D. and Marsh, Melinda S.

Hendrix, Kayla D. and Francis, Avery K.

Davis, Jennifer J. and David D.

Coston, Susan and Gale

Terris, Saundra and Joshua M.

Dudla, Brooke and Sergay

Smith, Jacquelyn H.E. and Jeremy J.

Sanger, Georgia and John I.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Bobbi J. Ebel, 44; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian/vehicular interference, criminal trespass and unlawful camping on public property.

Nicholas A. Enquist, 30; 34 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession and use of controlled substance in public.

Alejandro Estrada, 42; 27 days in jail after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, 18 days in jail for second-degree criminal trespass, 18 days in jail for malicious mischief.

Zamirah S. Fuller, 22; 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Tanisha R. Dilday, 30; 15 days in jail, after being found guild of making false statement.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Thomas P. Hatch, 47; eight days in jail, after being found guilty for third-degree theft.

Duane J. Howard, 52; 97 days in jail, after being found guilty on three counts of protection order violation.

Robert R. Lynem, 33; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of protection order violation.

Tyson J. Mills, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rami D. Rothkop, 65; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Russell C. Ryals, 32; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault; 34 days in jail for fourth-degree assault; 34 days in jail for controlled substance in public.

Dail L. Swallow, 42; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Christopher R.A. Tudor, 41; 49 days in jail, after being found guilty of criminal trespass.

Tyler J. Van Drew, 26; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving

Krestian B. Wagner, 27; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of providing false statement; and 19 days in jail for obstructing law enforcement officer.

Jarrell D. Williams, 44; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while license suspended.

Aaron M. Prior, 23; 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Devin R. Woods, 24; three days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

Isley Worthy, 49; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of law enforcement and making false statement.