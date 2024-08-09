GM names new chiefs for North America, global Buick, GMC

By Breana Noble Detroit News

DETROIT – General Motors Co. on Friday announced a series of leadership changes, including new heads for North America and of the Buick and GMC brands globally.

Effective immediately, Rory Harvey – executive vice president and president of GM Global Markets that includes GM North America, GM International and GM China – takes over the day-to-day responsibilities of leading the automaker in North America and its global brands. He replaces Marissa West, president of North America, who is leaving the Detroit automaker after more than 20 years with the company.

On Sept. 1, Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, will begin reporting to Harvey in the new role of vice president of commercial growth strategies and operations. That’ll put him over a number of key areas that GM is looking to grow and that faces disruption, including sales, subscriptions, commercial vehicles and after-sale parts.

Aldred’s role, according to a job description provided by the company, is to “uplevel the customer experience and drive” with the following teams reporting to him: customer care and aftersales, GM Envolve commercial vehicle division, in-vehicle service provider OnStar, GM Energy, global commercial operations, sales operations and retail innovation, and digital sales and services.

Replacing Aldred will be Jaclyn McQuaid, president of GM Europe. Her successor will be announced at a later date.

“GM is reducing the complexity of our organization to better integrate Global Markets, move faster, and serve customers around the world,” GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said in a statement. “The structural changes we are making will help modernize our end-to-end customer experience and create growth opportunities across our products and services.”

West held numerous leadership roles in engineering, product and sales in the U.S. and Canada. Harvey began his career more than 30 years ago with experience at GM’s former European brands, at Cadillac and at GM sales, service and marketing across North America’s portfolio of automotive and connected services brands. He took over global markets in January, leading the teams around the world to bring the right mix of vehicles, software and technologies to customers.

Aldred held leadership roles at GM’s former European brands, Vauxhall and Opel, before taking on his position at Buick and GMC in 2014. Prior to leading Europe in 2022, McQuaid was executive chief engineer for full-size trucks.