STCU completing transfer after 2024 purchase of Community Bank

Several months after STCU purchased Oregon-based Community Bank, officials this week announced that the two financial institutions will integrate at the end of the week.

STCU announced in August that it had purchased Community Bank and its 10 branches in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. Those branches will close at 3 p.m. Friday and the accounts will then move to STCU.

When the branches reopen Tuesday, the branches will all be rebranded with the STCU signage but will be staffed by the same employees that previous Community Bank customers knew from before the transition, according to a news release.

“Our two organizations share a commitment to serving our communities, and providing local access to financial services,” Ezra Eckhardt, STCU president and CEO, said in the release. “By integrating the Community Bank staff into our existing team, we’re ensuring that we have people on the ground who know those communities well and have earned the trust of Community Bank customers.”

Tom Moran, the Community Bank president and CEO, said the two organizations shared “core values.”

“The future care of our customers, communities and employees was our foremost concern as we looked for an organization to carry on Community Bank’s 70-year heritage,” Moran said in the release. “We are in good hands with STCU.”

Community Bank has branches in Wallowa, Union, Umatilla and Baker counties in Oregon. In addition, it has three branches in Walla Walla and Asotin counties. Those locations will add to STCU’s existing network, which includes 39 locations in Eastern Washington, the Columbia Basin, Tri-Cities and North Idaho, according to the release.