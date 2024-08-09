Amid rising ER visits for suicidal thoughts, MultiCare Deaconess Hospital announces new inpatient behavioral health unit

Those needing long-term mental health care at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital will soon have a dedicated place for their care.

MultiCare announced Thursday plans to construct an inpatient behavioral health unit with at least 20 beds in the hospital.

Samantha Clark, MultiCare Behavioral Health Network assistant vice president, said the new unit is needed to address rising levels of suicidal thought requiring hospitalization. Between 2022 and 2023 suicidal ideation rose from 17th most common diagnosis in Deaconess’ emergency room to the eight most common diagnosis, she said.

“Suicidal ideation is on the rise, and we are seeing a high volume of individuals coming to us in our emergency departments and hospitals experiencing acute behavioral health need,” she said. “We do see those folks today, but we’re building this behavioral health unit to give those individuals a more therapeutic space to stay during their time and give them a better chance at treatment and recovery.”

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 15-24 and 25-44 between 2017 and 2021.

Deaconess does not have dedicated space for inpatient behavioral healthcare. Those struggling with suicidal ideation are treated in the hospital’s emergency room before they can be discharged or moved to an inpatient facility. Once in place the new unit will allow patients a more seamless transition to long-term care for those being treated at the hospital.

“Within Deaconess, we have safe rooms in our emergency department, but what we’re doing by adding this behavioral health unit is really setting aside a part of our hospital that’s dedicated to treatment and recovery, so not just safety in the moment, but actual treatment, healing and recovery,” Clark said.

Planning for the unit is in early stages and may not be put in place until 2026, Clark said. The unit will be within the confines of currently constructed hospital space, which will require significant retrofitting. The behavioral health unit is funded by a $6 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

When put in place Deaconess’ unit would join Providence Sacred Heart Hospital, which already has adult in-patient psychiatry services. However, both hospital units only allow adult patients to be admitted. Providence announced last month Sacred Heart would close its children’s inpatient psychiatric center. Inland Northwest Behavioral Health also provides inpatient services and has 25 beds open for teens.

Last year MultiCare opened a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in the Hillyard neighborhood. The 8,200 square feet facility has 21 treatment rooms located in the former Hillyard Library.

MultiCare spokesperson Kevin Maloney said the Hillyard location has served 1,400 patients since it opened last October. He called the Deaconess behavioral health unit a “continuation” of the Hillyard clinic.

“This is the second chapter of what we are doing in Hillyard. This new unit will allow MultiCare to treat complex patients with suicidal ideation who need in-patient care. Our population is growing and we need to adapt and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.