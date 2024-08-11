50 years ago in Expo History: The repercussions of Richard Nixon’s resignation struck the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The resignation of President Richard Nixon had some repercussions at Expo ’74.

First, Expo officials oversaw the removal of several Nixon photos at the U.S. Pavilion. One was a portrait of Nixon at the entry to the pavilion, the other was a photo in the exhibit’s library.

One more photo, in the Soviet Union Pavilion, was also removed. It was a photo of Nixon standing and smiling with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Meanwhile, the stamp concessionaire at the Expo Post Office saw a lucrative opportunity and acted on it. He printed 5,000 stamped envelopes commemorating the resignation of Nixon and the inauguration of Gerald Ford.

These were “the only commemorative envelopes of their kind” and were presumably on sale to collectors.

From 100 years ago: The “battle lines” were drawn in Hillyard, according to supporters and opponents of annexation to Spokane.

Supporters said that “Hillyard has everything to gain and nothing to lose in consolidation with Spokane.”

Opponents said that “the laboring people of this district are going to be taxed beyond their means.”

The vote was scheduled for Sept. 16.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1945: U.S. drops its second atomic bomb “Fat Man” on Nagasaki, Japan, destroying part of the city.

2022: Tennis superstar Serena Williams announces her intention to retire in an interview with “Vogue.