Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland introduces daughter to her 22-month-old aunt

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Ireland Baldwin shared the moment her 14-month-old daughter, Holland, met her aunts and uncles for the first time – the youngest of which is only 8 months older than her.

The 28-year-old mom posted the sweet family photos of Holland, her daughter with artist and musician RAC, uniting with Ireland’s seven half siblings.

In the post, the toddler is seen with her close in age aunts and uncles: 10-year-old Carmen Gabriela; 8-year-old Rafael Thomas; 7-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles; 6-year-old Romeo Alejandro David; 3-year-olds Eduardo Pao Lucas and María Lucía Victoria; and 22-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Tagging her stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, Ireland wrote, “Holland finally met her aunts and uncles,” adding the laughing-crying emoji.

Although this is Holland’s first time meeting Alec Baldwin’s children, it’s not her first time meeting her famous grandfather.

In May, Ireland posted photos while spending time with Holland and her dad. “Torturing granddaddy pop pop peepaw (it’s a working title) by forcing him and Andre to go to the museum of ice cream,” the new mom wrote in the caption.

Ireland is the only child from Alec Baldwin’s marriage to actress Kim Basinger, which ended in 2002.

This Baldwin family time comes after a rocky few years for the “Boss Baby” star, whose manslaughter trial in connection to the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was dismissed in July.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” he wrote in an Instagram post July 13. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”