Seahawks roster projection: Tough decisions loom at RB, WR, CB

By Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic

Preseason performance goes a long way toward making an NFL roster. Now that there is game action to evaluate, let’s take a look at what a few positions on the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster could look like by the start of the regular season.

The Seahawks are scheduled to have a pair of joint practices against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this week, and those sessions will also be critical for the fringe players. But until then, here are some of my roster predictions heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Sam Howell

Cut: P.J. Walker

Howell was better against the Chargers than he has been in training camp, which coach Mike Macdonald predicted would be the case. There probably isn’t a dramatic gap in talent between Howell and Walker, but the former has been QB2 throughout camp and the investment in him via trade suggests he’s a lock to be Smith’s backup barring a complete meltdown in the final two preseason games.Running back (3): Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

Cut: George Holani, Kobe Lewis, Kairee Robinson

McIntosh had the best day running the ball against the Chargers. He was elusive at the point of contact and recorded a success rate of 50 percent on his eight carries (Lewis and Holani had rates of 40 and 16.7 percent, respectively). McIntosh also caught a ball in the flat and fought through contact to move the chains on third down.

Holani’s touchdown run showcased the type of playmaking that we’ve seen in camp, so I expect the battle between them to remain tight throughout the preseason. Pass protection will be key as well; McIntosh was basically called out by his coach for that aspect of his game, then gave up a sack against the Chargers.

Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Dareke Young

Cut: Dee Eskridge, Cody White, Easop Winston Jr., Hayden Hatten, Tyler Scott

Against the Chargers, Shenault had more yardage after the catch (35) than he officially totaled on his two receptions (31), demonstrating the type of playmaking Seattle wanted to see when it signed him in free agency. He also had a 5-yard carry and a 44-yard kickoff return. The ability to affect the game in so many ways will likely secure him a roster lock (and make Eskridge expendable).

Young was Seattle’s leading receiver against the Chargers with 44 yards on three catches, but more important than the numbers was the fact that he started the game beside Bobo and Smith-Njigba, which suggests the 2022 seventh-round pick is ahead of White and Winston on the depth chart.

Winston (31 yards on two catches) and White (30 yards on two catches) looked good when given opportunities. But those opportunities came in the fourth quarter, and that’s usually not a good thing in the preseason. Winston had a 10-yard punt return and is arguably Seattle’s best option there, but that alone might not be enough to make the roster.

Tight end (4): Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner

Cut: Tyler Mabry, Jack Westover

Seattle carried four tight ends last year and could do the same again this season. Russell is having a good camp, and he carried that into the preseason game, scoring on a nice catch and run from 11 yards out. He’s a good blocker, too.

The case for keeping Barner at this point is primarily based on his draft status. General manager John Schneider isn’t quick to release fourth-round picks after the first training camp, so even though Barner hasn’t flashed much in practice and didn’t stand out in the preseason, he should end up on the 53-man roster.

Offensive line (10): LT Charles Cross, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor Williams, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas, OT George Fant, OG Christian Haynes, C Olu Oluwatimi, OG Sataoa Laumea, OT Michael Jerrell

Cut: McClendon Curtis, Stone Forsythe, Ilm Manning, Max Pircher, Jalen Sundell, Garret Greenfield

Seattle officially signed Williams on Sunday. His timeline for getting on the field, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in December, remains unclear. Also on Sunday, center Nick Harris was traded to the Cleveland Browns – his former team – along with a 2026 seventh-round pick. In return, Seattle received a 2026 sixth-round pick. By Week 1, I expect Williams to be the starting center and Oluwatimi the backup.

For now, I’ll project Lucas – who is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery – to be healthy enough to play the first month of the season. If not, and Lucas has to begin the season on the PUP list, then the only difference here would be Curtis making the team. Like Barner, Laumea and Jerrell make the roster based on draft status.

Outside linebacker (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Darrell Taylor, Dre’Mont Jones

Cut: Nelson Ceaser, Sundiata Anderson, Jamie Sheriff

The Seahawks gave Jones a massive contract last year, they’ve already paid Nwosu twice and have invested top-50 picks in Mafe, Hall and Taylor. Those investments don’t leave room for any undrafted rookies to sneak onto the 53-man roster. This group is set.

Defensive line (6): Jarran Reed, Leonard Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Myles Adams

Cut: Nathan Pickering, DeVere Levelston, Kyon Barrs

PUP: Cameron Young

If the Seahawks need to do some roster manipulation on cutdown day, Adams is probably a player they could release and re-sign after a day or two, unless he shines in the next two preseason games and is scooped up off waivers by a team in need of interior line depth. Otherwise, he should stick around on the roster until 2023 fourth-round pick Cameron Young is healthy. The rest of this group is set and will feature some snaps with Jones lining up inside as well.

Inside linebacker (4): Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Jon Rhattigan

Cut: Patrick O’Connell, Blake Lynch, Devin Richardson

PUP: Drake Thomas

Knight has been getting a lot of reps with the starters while Baker sits out with an injured hamstring. The more Knight plays, the better his chances of earning Macdonald’s trust and getting to start beside Dodson when the season begins. Knight looked good in the preseason opener.

Rhattigan and O’Connell could end up being a coin flip by the end of training camp, but for now, I’ll give the nod to the more experienced Rhattigan, who was productive against the Chargers (special teams could factor in here as well).

Cornerback (6): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Artie Burns, D.J. James, Nehemiah Pritchett

Cut: Michael Jackson, Carlton Johnson, Lance Boykin, Dee Williams, Willie Roberts

When healthy, Jackson and Boykin could challenge for roster spots, but that’s a much harder feat when they’re not on the field – neither of their injuries has been disclosed – and there are two cornerbacks in the draft class. James is slowly starting to come on, and he offers some valuable positional flexibility as an outside cornerback who can play nickel.

Safety (4): Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant

Cut: Ty Okada, Marquise Blair

The pecking order in this position group has been consistent throughout camp, and nothing that happened in the preseason opener would suggest Okada or Blair leapfrogging Bryant, whose interception was a product of his football IQ and coverage instincts.

Blair has some potential if he stays healthy, but this new coaching staff doesn’t have any history with him, so it would appear tough for him to steal a roster spot unless he makes several splash plays in the preseason.

PUP: Jerrick Reed II

Specialists (3): LS Chris Stoll, K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson

This is the same group from last season, and there likely won’t be any changes to the unit this year.