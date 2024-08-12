Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan C. Benecchi, of Renton and Sarah R.W. Abdallah, of Spokane.

Alejandro G. Orozco and Alba P.A. Barahona, both of Spokane.

Anthony A.S. Baker and Maryjane M. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Kele K. McGuire and Taylor R.W. Dougherty, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph M. Charbonneau and Paige L. O’Rourke, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. King and Krista M. Carrothers, both of Spokane.

Dane D. Hansen and Moriah T. Hartman, both of Spokane.

Kim Thanh Huynh and Thuy Thu Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Lambeth and Aubrey C. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.

Tristan A.F. Riley and Baylei M. Weed, both of Spokane Valley.

Drew P. Helsper and Dallace R. Johnston, both of Newman Lake.

Matthew S. Nadeau and Heather I. Spall, both of Airway Heights.

Joshua J. Towles and Sarah R. Stokes, both of Spokane.

Prater R. Brookover and Alayna L. Just, both of Cheney.

Michael P. Kovac and Carrie A. Rudd, both of Spokane Valley.

Shay T. Simpson and Kelly A. Bussard, both of Spokane.

Robert M. Winfrey and Guoqing Tang, both of Spokane.

Donald A. Nelson and Rachel M. Hale, both of Spokane Valley.

Cole L. Klaveano and Katy L. Carrothers, both of Spokane.

Wilver J.G. Garcia and Noemi Ramirez, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Mark Williams, et al., restitution of premises.

BCBG Fund LLC, et al. v. Susan Davis, restitution of premises.

Sprucewood 46 LLC v. Calvin Conrad, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Joseph Wonch, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sarah Ward, restitution of premises.

Shelley Homestead LLC v. Raquel McKennan, et al., restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Tony Noble, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Tiffany Washburn, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Austine Garris, restitution of premises.

Gullette Holdings LLC v. Dorian James, restitution of premises.

BCBG Fund I LLC, et al. v. Kelly Seely, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Jammy Lang, et al., restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Chauncey Peak, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Malakye Leines, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Chandra Beauregard, restitution of premises.

Spokane Po Venture LLC v. Precision Autocare LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Tevin Sharkey, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Betty Jo E. Lindell, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Virgina Wingster, et al., restitution of premises.

Margaret J. Richerson v. Silvano Bitencourt, et al., seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle accident.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brown, Sylvia F. and Duncan, Kiantha L.

Chandler, Samantha M. and Hancock, Joshua A.

Killian, Sarah L. and Flake, Johnathan M.

Sarwar, Hasina G. and Safi, Wais K.

Saad, Sonia and Salah, Rashad

Heitzman, Debbera and William

Bush, Mackenzi and Rogers, Branson

Robinson, Arleana and Charles

Reese, Brooke A. and Brown, Cordliss L.

Beaurline, Camile and Christian M.

Leathers, Walter and Elizabeth

Foster, Mariah S. and Dustin D.

Tarcan, Sara M. and Steven N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann Moreno

Nicholas J. Gadberry, 38; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Kaitlin E. Burner, 38; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jacob S. Beck, 46; $4,593.75 in restitution, seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dennis M. Blessing, 51; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Salvador L. Aguilar Jr., 20; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to forgery.