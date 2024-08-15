From refeshments to investments: work begins to turn Applebee’s into credit union

Customers of a South Hill Applebee’s may have visited it to save some money, what with the $1 margaritas and $20 dinner for two.

But in its next life, the building may save customers money in a different way.

Workers have begun a project to turn the old Applebee’s property into a Gesa Credit Union branch.

At 2107 E. 29th Ave., the property was sold to the Richland-based financial institution in September of last year, according to county records.

It wasn’t until March when developers submitted their first applications to alter the building. Submitted to the city of Spokane, the applications were to allow the construction of a drive through canopy and to change to use of the property from a restaurant to a financial operation.

After reviewing plans, the city issued permits last month and work began earlier this week.

Gesa did not return phone calls this week, but according to city records the project requires remodeling the electrical, mechanical, HVAC and plumbing systems.

Joe Hampton, architect at Spokane’s MMEC Architecture & Interiors which designed the project, said he could not comment on the project without the permission of Gesa officials.

Hampton did note that MMEC recently finished another Gesa project in Post Falls this Spring.

“But the South Hill project is different,” he said. “It’s not ideal to put a bank in a restaurant, but it will work out great.”

Gesa has 31 locations in Washington and Idaho, including two in Spokane and two in Spokane Valley.