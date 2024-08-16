Famous willow tree in Finch Arboretum to be removed after splitting in half

Students from Woodridge Elementary line a branch from the white willow at Finch Arboretum during a lunch break from a field trip in 1994. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)

A distinctive willow popular for climbing in the center of John A. Finch Arboretum will be removed after park officials determined it is no longer safe to play on.

The tree was fenced off this spring when a minor crack in the trunk began to grow, said Josh Morrisey, marketing coordinator for Spokane Parks and Recreation. It has since split in two, with one half on the ground.

The white willow has a low branch that famously veers parallel to the ground and is easy to walk on. It was a common destination for portraits. That part of the tree is still standing, but it is no longer safe because the trunk’s cracking is expected to worsen.

City arborists and consultants concluded that the tree cannot be saved by adding hardware or propping the tree up.

“Unfortunately, willows are known to be short-lived, so it is not uncommon for this tree to start to decline at this age,” a sign in front of the fence says.

The willow was planted in 1946, Morrisey said.

Staff are exploring several options for the tree and Morrisey said the department plans to release a survey soon for community input.

Sections of the tree could be placed on the ground and turned into a “natural playground,” cuttings from the willow could be replanted or a new tree could be planted in the area.