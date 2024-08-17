If you can do it, you can do it at night

In an undated image provided by Bradley Mountain Farm, the moon rises above a lake in Southington, Conn., where Bradley Mountain Farm offers hikes with the farm’s goats when there’s a full moon. Travel adventures, from goat hikes to snorkeling, get even better when they’re done under the stars. (Courtesy of BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM)

By Amy Thomas New York Times

Hiking and kayaking in the daytime? Fun and invigorating. But under a full moon, those activities can be transcendent. Gazing at blue skies is pleasant – but rather ordinary. Looking up at the night sky, on the other hand, feels as though deep mysteries may be revealed.

Astrotourism, travel devoted to stargazing and other celestial activities, is booming, spurred on, in part, by DarkSky International, which seeks to protect the night skies from light pollution. The nonprofit organization, based in Tucson, Arizona, has designated 220 dark sky areas around the world since its grassroots founding in 1988, and has recently started the DarkSky Approved Lodging program.

“Viewing our starry night sky has connected humanity throughout the ages and allowed us to form a deep connection with the cosmos,” said Susan Serven, DarkSky’s communications director. “Now it’s seen as a growing potential economic driver, as well.”

It could be the breathtaking photos captured by the Hubble telescope, the Northern Lights that dazzled farther south this spring, or our growing awareness of light pollution and its impact on migratory birds, nocturnal pollinators and other wildlife that has helped catalyze interest, but the night skies are sparking invitations to explore in new ways.

Here are five nocturnal adventures that will add a strong dose of awe to your next vacation.

Full moon goat hike

Bradley Mountain Farm, in Southington, Connecticut, has been a dairy farm for two centuries. But it’s only in the past five years that the owner, Anneliese Dadras, brought goats and humans together under the full moon.

“I really wanted to show people all the wonderful things about goats,” Dadras said. In addition to activities like goat yoga, goat strolls and goat snuggles on her farm, Dadras offers full moon goat hikes throughout the year on the hilly terrain surrounding her property ($25 for one hour). Anywhere from 10 to 20 people hike around the farm, each with a leashed goat. Though it’s called a hike, it’s more of a nocturnal ramble. “It’s more about the fun of it,” Dadras said.

The excursion, about a half mile, meanders along a forest trail, past a pasture where guests can see the rest of the herd, and eventually arrives at a large lake, where participants are rewarded with a view of the full moon bouncing off its surface. While Dadras acknowledges that it might sometimes feel a little spooky traversing the land in the dark, the goats bring a sense of playfulness. “People have so much fun with the goats, they say, ‘Oh, I forgot it was about the moon.’ ”

Nighttime river float

Across the country, in Sunriver, Oregon, Sunriver Resort, a 3,300-acre property situated within an international dark sky designated area, includes 6 miles of water frontage on the Deschutes River. This wide, flat body of water is where a full moon river float takes guests for a 2.5-hour paddle in a kayak or canoe ($115 per person).

“Our skies are so dark at night that it makes stargazing and things like this just so impressive,” said the resort’s director of sales and marketing, Lindsay Borkowski. “And something people don’t normally see because of light pollution.”

Guests gather at the resort’s marina, where they choose their watercraft and are then shuttled to the starting point, 3 miles upriver. Once everyone is settled in their single or double kayak or canoe, the float begins. Head lamps are offered, but the moon – with assistance from the stars – is meant to be the guiding light.

Five or six guides ensure safety and point out celestial spectacles overhead. “The night sky is really the focal point,” Borkowski said. “You’re going to see shooting stars on a clear night, and you’re going to see the Milky Way.”

Even though up to 30 people can join, the vibe remains reflective, the sound of paddles hitting the water adding to the serenity of the night sky. But when the float wraps up back at the marina, reflective shifts to festive as guests sip hot chocolate, basking in the glow of a fire pit and the moon above.

Stargazing with

an astronomer

Dark skies are inherently beautiful, filled with glittering stars and dusty, spiraling galaxies. It’s spectacles like these that inspire people to journey to Sedona, Arizona, another designated dark sky community. It’s also why one of Enchantment Resort’s most popular programs is stargazing.

Twice a week, as a complimentary offering, an astronomer takes guests to the most remote and darkest corner of the property. They’ll set up two or three telescopes on tripods and focus them on deep space objects – planets, constellations, nebulas and galaxies.

Along with razor-sharp views through the instruments, Dennis Casper, the resort’s primary astronomer, offers astrophysical explanations of the objects participants are looking at. “Once the connection is made between the view and the description, true understanding is achieved, which makes the experience more poignant,” he said. Casper also has powerful binoculars that are capable of zooming in on moon craters, star clusters and even the Andromeda Galaxy, our galactic neighbor.

As epic as the experience is, it’s also casual. As Matt High, the resort’s director of adventures and activities said, “Guests can come for five minutes to get a quick look, or they can come for the entire two hours for a more in-depth experience to learn about the stars and universe.”

Night sky photography workshops

It’s one thing to see the majesty of the cosmos. But to be able to take it home with you is also extraordinary. That’s the idea of the night sky photography classes offered at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, yet another international dark sky designed area.

The rustic lodge is a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts and those interested in exploring the night skies. “The people vary from those who have never used their camera much to people who are advanced enthusiasts,” said Nate Bett, the primary instructor of the workshops, which last about 21/2 hours and cost $75.

Bett and other instructors cater to the level and interests of those in attendance, starting with a presentation on techniques and resources for capturing the night sky. They will then go out into the field to shoot side by side for about an hour.

“A lot of what we talk about at the beginning is just how to plan for these kinds of shots,” Bett said, underscoring the importance of technical know-how, including lens settings. He also shares tips for maximizing the artistic impact. “I do go into composition and how to not just capture the Milky Way, but how to make a photograph that is compelling and something people want to look at and get excited about.”

Night snorkeling

Many travelers book trips to the Caribbean with plans to snorkel through the sea’s clear waters. Travelers to Secret Bay, a secluded 22-villa resort on Dominica, might have the opportunity to see creatures that others don’t – by enjoying the experience at night.

Secret Bay’s boat captain, Don Mitchell, more popularly known as Captain Don, takes up to seven guests nightly ($275 a couple; weather permitting) to a location he has scoped out for optimal conditions.

If Mitchell is satisfied that he has found clean, clear waters, he brings guests out in the resort’s 28-foot Axopar boat for about 90 minutes. With diving lights in hand, everyone jumps in and explores. “It’s just the snorkelers, their flashlights, the darkness and the reef,” Mitchell said. In addition to creatures like lobsters, squid and octopus, guests may see the occasional barracuda or scorpion fish. No sharks have been encountered, though most every guest inevitably inquires about them, he said.

After about a half-hour of snorkeling, the show continues when Mitchell and the guests extinguish their lights and behold another spectacle: bioluminescence, tiny underwater plankton that, stirred up by the activity, create an ethereal blue glow, mimicking the cosmos above.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.