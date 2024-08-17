The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Austria Grand Prix TruTV

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

11:15 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Illinois FS1

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA

Baseball, Little League World Series

6 a.m.: Great Lakes vs. Metro ESPN

8 a.m.: Mexico vs. Canada ESPN

10 a.m.: Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic ABC

11 a.m.: Caribbean vs. Australia ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Boston at Baltimore or Kansas City at Cincinnati MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Root

1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Angels or San Fran. at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: Little League Classic: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Indiana ABC

3 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas NBATV

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: New Orleans at San Francisco Fox 28

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Denver NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Fedex St. Jude Championship NBC

10 a.m.: LIV: Greenbrier CW

11 a.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open Golf

4 p.m.: Champions: Rogers Charity Classic Golf

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Brentford USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Chelsea NBC

9:30 a.m.: Series A: Napoli vs. Hellas Verona CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change