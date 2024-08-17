Sounders ousted by rival LAFC in Leagues Cup quarterfinals

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

In two matches nearly a month apart, one thing is clear – Los Angeles FC is better than the Sounders.

The Western Conference rivals met for a Leagues Cup quarterfinal Saturday. After Seattle suffered a 3-0 loss to LAFC in a MLS regular season match in July, the errors were pinpointed, and “fixes” assigned. The biggest was to not let the Black & Gold score early.

Sigh.

LAFC netted two goals within the opening half-hour – just as they did in their last meeting – and mirrored the 3-0 result at Lumen Field to boot Seattle from the tournament. The scattered announced crowd of 19,643 were quiet a majority of the evening and started to file out of the building in the 80th minute.

The Black & Gold will play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal match between Liga MX side Club América and Colorado in the semifinals. The top three finishers in the tournament featuring MLS and Mexico’s top-flight league earn berths to the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Seattle (3-2) is winless in their past nine matches against the Back & Gold (0-7-2). They won’t have to wait long for another chance to end the skid. The sides will play again Aug. 28 in the U.S. Open Cup. That match will be played at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila.

The Sounders return to MLS play next week with a road match against Minnesota. Seattle is seventh in conference standings with nine matches remaining in the MLS season.

A minor improvement Saturday was LAFC (4-0-1) needed offensive contributions from more than Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz. They combined for the scoring in July.

In the rematch, LAFC defender Maxime Chanot sent a long ball to Ryan Hollingshead to chase for the opening goal in the 14th minute. Hollingshead used a back-heel kick to get control of the ball while being sandwiched by brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan. Hollingshead slipped past them and beat keeper Stefan Frei with a right-footed shot.

Kei Kamara doubled the lead in the 25th minute. The play started from a corner kick where Sounders defender Jackson Ragen couldn’t win a deflected ball against Eduard Atuesta at the top of the box. Hollingshead connected with the pop up and headed it to Kamara, who twisted sideways to knock a volley into goal.

Bouanga slotted his signature transition goal in the 53rd minute. Seattle carved a look for Jordan Morris inches outside the keeper’s box, Hugo Lloris instead collecting the ball and sending it long for a racing Bouanga.

The Gabonese international was chased by Sounders defenders Yeimar, João Paulo and Nouhou, but received help from the post to get a right-footed shot into goal for a 3-0 lead.

Frei was Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer’s sole starting lineup change for the quarterfinal. Andrew Thomas was in goal for Seattle’s group stage and knockout round wins against the LA Galaxy and Liga MX side Pumas UNAM to advance.

Oddly, the last match Frei played was the loss against LAFC.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo made one lineup change from the starters who helped defeat San Jose 4-1 in the Round of 16 match. Forward Cristian Olivera wasn’t available due to a leg injury and replaced by Kamara.

In comparison to the July match, Cherundolo bulked up the defense by starting Hollingshead and gave the nod to Kamara over Nathan Ordaz.

Schmetzer made a trio of lineup changes in the 61st minute Saturday, subbing on Raúl Ruidíaz (Cristian Roldan), Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas) and Léo Chú (Paul Rothrock). Nothing changed the outcome.