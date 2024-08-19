Analysis: Projecting Seahawks roster after preseason game vs. Titans

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Over the last eight days, the Seahawks completed the bulk of their preseason, with two games against the Chargers and Titans and two more joint practices in Nashville against Tennessee.

All that’s left now is one more preseason game against Cleveland on Saturday night, the cutdown of rosters to 53 on Aug. 27, and then the formation of a 17-player practice squad Aug. 28, most of which will likely consist of players the team releases who then clear waivers and are able to return.

So what could that initial 53-man roster look like?

Let’s update our projection.

Quarterback

Geno Smith, Sam Howell

Comment: There remains no change here, not that we ever thought there would be. Howell’s play against the Titans should increase the confidence of everyone if he has to play in games this season. Don’t judge P.J. Walker too harshly for the Titans game, when he was working with the number three offensive line and deep reserves at most of the skill spots as well. Walker is totally fine for the job he was signed for – to be the practice squad QB and available in an emergency.

Running back

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani.

Comment: In one change from previous projections, for the moment we have Seattle keeping four running backs. McIntosh showed his playmaking ability against the Titans with a team-high 46 yards on eight carries and two receptions for 17, even if his blocking may still need some work. Holani has been a camp standout both on offense and special teams, though he played just nine snaps Saturday. And Charbonnet sitting out the week with a back injury is the kind of thing that illustrates why running back depth is vital for a team that wants to have a strong rushing attack.

Tight end

Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner.

Comment: Here’s another spot where the team’s depth is being tested with Fant and Brown each sitting out the Titans game with injuries of unknown severity. Russell showed against the Titans why he’s basically a lock to make it, and Barner also has come on in recent weeks, and as a fourth-round pick would seem unlikely to be waived anyway.

Receiver

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault, Jr.

Comment: Yes, the Seahawks seem to have a lot of other receivers who might be deemed worthy of roster spots, notably Easop Winston Jr. (who had a 23-yard TD against the Titans), Dareke Young and Cody White. But most receivers generally clear waivers and are available to re-sign on the practice squad. And if Seattle has other needs elsewhere, it could try to get by with just five WRs at the cutdown and then add three or so on the PS. And while I’ve had Dee Eskridge consistently making it for his return ability, sitting out the Nashville week is a bad omen for an often-injured player, and allowed the Seahawks to get good looks at other returners, notably cornerback Dee Williams.

Offensive line

Tackles Charles Cross, George Fant, Abraham Lucas, Stone Forsythe, guards Laken Tomlinson, Anthony Bradford, McClendon Curtis, Christian Haynes, centers Connor Williams, Olu Oluwatimi.

Comment: The next week looms as a big one to see if Lucas can really make it back for the start of the regular season. He remains on the physically unable to perform list due to continuing rehab from knee surgery. Logically, he’d need to be back in a week or two to be ready for the season. If not, he can stay on the PUP list and come back after four weeks. If that happens, then I’d give a 10th spot at this position to Raiqwon O’Neal. Rookies Michael Jerrell and Sataoa Laumea are promising but remain on the third team on the depth chart and would most likely be players Seattle would try to get through to the practice squad and develop there.

Defensive line

Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris, Myles Adams.

Comment: Morris and Adams might each be bubble players depending on needs elsewhere. But Morris remains an intriguing prospect Seattle would probably not want to risk losing.

Outside linebackers/edge rushers

Dre’Mont Jones, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall.

Comment: Since Seattle is listing Jones as a rush end – the same designation given Mafe and Taylor, in that order – we will as well. Nwosu is listed as the starting SAM, or strongside linebacker, with Hall his backup. Taylor isn’t a lock to make it, especially with a nonguaranteed salary of $3.116 million. But two hurries in 14 pass rush snaps Saturday helped some and the Seahawks may not be ready to give up on him just yet, especially with no other edge rushers seeming to have made much of a move.

Inside linebackers

Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Jon Rhattigan, Tyrice Knight.

Comment: The top four are givens. One question the team may face is whether there is any worry that Patrick O’Connell would get claimed. O’Connell can back up at both inside spots, and if Baker has any setbacks Seattle might want the depth and he could make it.

Safety

Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant.

Comment: Second-year player Ty Okada has had a really good camp, evidenced by his interception late in Saturday’s game, and could be forcing a tough decision. But needs elsewhere might make him a player the team tries to get through to the practice squad. Bryant had a notable missed tackle Saturday, but his rookie year production would seem to give him any benefit of the doubt for a roster spot. Marquise Blair has seemed more comfortable over the last week since his return, but for now also would seem likely to be PS bound.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Artie Burns, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams.

Comment: Here’s where I now am including a wild-card candidate in Williams, giving him the final nod for a roster spot over veteran Michael Jackson. Williams was back for every punt return Saturday and also got two kickoff returns as the team was obviously giving him a long look at holding those spots – and with Eskridge sidelined and on the bubble, Williams could become the most viable candidate for the return jobs. And for what it’s worth, he has the team’s second-best defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for the preseason, albeit on just 14 snaps. Seattle could decide to keep Jackson instead of Pritchett, as well. But as the 136th overall pick, Pritchett has seemed to show enough potential to hang around.

Specialists

PK Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Chris Stoll.

Comment: There is no competition for any of the specialist jobs. Myers has missed two PATs in two games. But he’s 4 of 4 on field goals, and the hope is he’s getting his misses out of the way now.