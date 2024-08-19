Mariners’ top prospects are in Everett, creating a palpable buzz north of Seattle

By Dylan Ackermann Seattle Times

EVERETT – Making his AquaSox home debut on a cold, gray Tuesday at Funko Field, the two-hole featured newly crowned No. 1 Mariners prospect Colt Emerson.

In front of a weekday crowd of 1,293, Emerson blasted a 403-foot home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth, clearing the second wall for his first High-A home run.

“It feels good to be in Washington,” Emerson said. “The place where the big league team is.”

A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft – 22nd overall – Emerson played just 56 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. In 2024, he batted .293 with 2 home runs and 25 RBIs over 40 games. Despite suffering multiple injuries, he’s progressed quicker than most in the farm system.

After a game against the Inland Empire 66ers on August 3, Emerson received the unexpected news of his promotion. The next morning, he caught a flight, tried to pack up everything in his apartment and essentially had to forget about the logistics.

For the first time since June 25, when No. 3 prospect Lazaro Montes and No. 12 prospect Michael Arroyo were called up from Modesto, the three 19-year-olds reunited.

While these top prospects are still at least two years away from playing in Seattle, the future of the Mariners is on display just 30 miles north of the city.

“We’re in high competition now,” Emerson said. “I’ve seen a lot on video but I’m just excited to be here and compete with the guys.”

During batting practice, the vibes were loose. Montes sang to Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” getting teammates to join in and dance, while Emerson practiced step-back jumpers, picking up and shooting baseballs into trash cans.

But when the clock hit 7:05 p.m., everything changed. The trio quickly showed why they earned multimillion-dollar signing bonuses.

With Arroyo leading off and Montes in the cleanup spot, the future of the Mariners loaded the bases in the first inning.

Josh Hood, drafted in the sixth round in 2022, took full advantage, hitting an RBI single that brought Arroyo home. Caleb Cali, a 16th-round pick from Emerson’s draft, added to the damage by crushing a 375-foot grand slam over the center field wall, extending the lead to 5-0.

While attendance numbers didn’t reflect it that night, the Aquasox put on a show with their 8-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Los Angeles Angels affiliate – especially after the Mariners’ 15-1 loss in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers that same evening.

Emerson went 2-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base, but unfortunately, his 46-game on-base streak came to an end in Thursday night’s 7-1 loss against the Dust Devils.

“They’re all really good players,” manager Ryan Scott said. “But most importantly, they’re going to have fun. They want to get better every single day and compete. How they do it at such a young age is special.”

There’s an undeniable buzz – especially for fans who have been following the AquaSox for decades – when a highly touted prospect arrives in Everett.

It’s palpable, and everyone senses the change. Players feel the energy shift in the clubhouse, ticket sales start trending up, media coverage increases and fans are more excited than ever to see the next generation.

“It’s fun seeing the kids come up and be recognized as new talent,” AquaSox usher Jennifer Krause said. “Then in a couple years, we can go ‘I remember when he was on the AquaSox.’”

Dave and Kathy Hope, both longtime fans, were introduced to the concept of being hosts – people who allow players to stay in their homes – and instantly saw themselves wanting to do the same. From 1995 to 2021, they welcomed several Aquasox players into their home, including Chris Tillman.

They prepared home-cooked meals, drove players to and from games and practices, lent them their cars and offered them a place to sleep, all as a way to support young players who might be missing their families or are far from home.

Besides the affordability of tickets – ranging from $12 to $25 – they believe that while this may not be the highest level of baseball, it remains the purest. Players aren’t driven by money or crowd sizes, but by their love for the game.

“I don’t make anything more than what it really is,” Emerson said about handling pressure. “I’m just a kid playing baseball.”

Having seen many call-ups and assignments, the Hopes prefer not to call them “prospects,” but great kids who play a great game.

Steven Smith, an AquaSox and Mariners season ticket holder, loves that players’ emotions can be heard from any of the 3,682 seats.

A fan since 1995, what excites him most is feeling like he’s part of the game and having the chance to build a connection with another star of tomorrow or current stars on a rehab assignment like Jay Buhner, who played in Everett for a few games in 2001.

“I’m just a consistent, fun, and passionate guy who loves being out there,” Emerson said about what people can expect. “Really, what you see is what you get, on and off the field.”

When it comes to on-field production, the potential is unmistakable.

Although the initial adrenaline of the call-up may have faded slightly, the Hope’s sense a unique energy surrounding Montes and Arroyo.

“Michael Arroyo’s ability to hit breaking balls over the plate, a lot of young kids really struggle with it.” Scott said. “Montes is a high-energy guy with big-time ability.”

Over the past 15 years, Preston Dwoskin, a dedicated fan, has admired players who will do whatever it takes to help the team win. He sees Emerson as one of those players.

Emerson’s maturity, particularly in his play and leadership at the plate and in the infield, is why Scott would agree.

“He can do pretty much anything you need,” Scott said.

Walking out of the locker room, down the wooden stairs and across the track at Memorial Field to reach the field, the names on four large banners – George Kirby, Félix Hernández, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez – are impossible to miss.

Each time these three top prospects walk by, they’ll be reminded not only of the possibility of making it but that these Mariners stars were once in their shoes.

For, as Emerson puts it, three “regular dudes,” their success will come down to remaining true to themselves.

“It’s really about not ever letting the energy of the fans and the rankings get them too high or too amped up,” Scott said. “Not taking anything too quick, letting the game slow down and just being authentic. I have no doubt it’s going to happen for them.”