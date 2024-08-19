Walla Walla Regional Airport serves as base for US Forest Service firefighting efforts

Jeremy Burnham, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Aug. 19—Walla Walla Regional Airport is playing its role in fighting wildfires that have sparked in other parts Oregon and Washington.

Several Bombardier “Water Scooper” planes have been stationed at the airport during the summer, assisting in those regional fires.

Brandon Culley, a U.S. Forest Service unit aviation officer for the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said Walla Walla Regional Airport’s location is beneficial for firefighting efforts in the northwest national forests.

“Walla Walla is kind of a semi-local hub for fire operations on the northern end of the national forest system,” Culley said. “Specifically, the Umatilla and the Wallowa areas.”

Culley said that throughout the summer, anywhere between six and 12 aircraft have been using the regional airport, many just for quick refueling stops, and some pilots have been stationed in Walla Walla for portions of the fire season.

He said several types of aircraft have used the airport.

“In and out of Walla Walla this summer has been pretty much everything we contract,” he said. “Including (two types) of helicopters … and the Super Scoopers.”

Culley said the water scooper planes have been used on the lightning-caused Wolf Fork Fire in Columbia County. That fire, which is contained, burned about 130 acres of grass and timber about 10 miles southeast of Dayton, according to the Washinton Wildfire Map.

“The (planes) need a minimum of one mile of water to scoop on,” he said. “So, they have been using the Snake River, north of Dayton.”

Culley also said Walla Walla is an ideal place to station a few pilots.

He said that as of Wednesday, Aug. 14, there was one plane waiting in Walla Walla for its next assignment.

“Right now (Wednesday, Aug. 14), there is a jump plane sitting there, just waiting to support the next (fire) wherever that might be in the area,” he said. “It’s just a centralized location that provides really good services and quick access to needed amenities. The fuel, the lodging and the eateries, post assignment, are great. It has really quick access into town for lodging and food. And you can get to all of Region 6, which is Oregon and Washington, really easily.”

Mike Moore, a fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service said aircraft in and out of Walla Walla have fought fires in the Blue Mountain footprint, six incidents in the Walla Walla and Pomeroy Ranger districts and the Cougar Creek Fire in Asotin County.