Gonzaga in final five for 2025 standout point guard Kingston Flemings

Kingston Flemings, a top-25 recruit in the 2025 class, has Gonzaga in his top five.

Flemings made the announcement Tuesday via Instagram, four days after 2025 standout forward Nikolas Khamenia listed Gonzaga in his final five. He’s also considering Houston, Texas, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard is scheduled to visit Gonzaga for Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 5. Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public’s first opportunity to see the 2024-25 Zags.

Flemings averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a junior at Brennan High School in his hometown of San Antonio. His junior season ended in a heartbreaking 69-68 loss to Stony Point in the Texas Class 6A state tournament. Flemings connected on a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to put Brennan on top 61-57, but Stony Point hit a winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Flemings is reportedly visiting Houston from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Texas the following weekend.

Flemings is ranked No. 13 by 247Sports, No. 21 by On3.com and No. 23 by ESPN. He’s listed as a five-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

On3.com’s recruiting predication machine (RPM) has Texas as the favorite to land Flemings at 30%, followed by Houston (26%), Texas Tech (17%) and Gonzaga (14%).

Flemings’ younger sister, Bella, is No. 11 in HoopGurlz’s 2026 rankings.

GU has one commitment in the 2025 class. Davis Fogle, a 6-7 wing from Anacortes, Washington, who will play his senior year at AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, committed in early July.

The Zags are also in the top four for five-star wing Isiah Harwell, a rising senior at Wasatch Academy in Utah, and the top nine for Jalen Haralson, a 6-6 guard at La Lumiere School in Indiana. Harwell is No. 7 and Haralson No. 9 in 247sports’ composite rankings.