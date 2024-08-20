The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Stobart and McCart advance to general election after final ballot count in Stevens County

Stevens County election head shots: From left: Wes McCart, Monty Stobart and Steven Thompson. Stobart and Thompson were first and second in the Aug. 6 primary and will face each other in the Nov. 5 election.
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

Stevens County Commissioner Wes McCart will defend his seat against Montgomery Stobart in the November election.

Stobart won 47% of the vote while McCart took 30% in the final count Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary.

Both candidates were endorsed by the Stevens County Republican Party. Steven Thompson, also a Republican, lost with just less than 21%.

After winning District 1 in south Stevens County, Stobart and McCart will be on the ballot countywide in the general election.

This is Stobart’s first run for public office.

“It’s a lot to take in,” Stobart said. “I’m excited for Stevens County.”

He said he looks forward to taking the campaign north to districts 2 and 3.

Thompson said he and his organization New GOP would endorse any candidate that signs a petition supporting initiatives for term limits and citizen powers of initiative, referendum and recall.

Stobart said he has not had a chance to review the petition .

Down the ballot, McCart held on to his Republican precinct committee seat against William Fritzmeier, and Thompson won a Republican committee seat against Warren Simpson.

Meanwhile, for District 3 in north Stevens County, incumbent commissioner Greg Young secured 80% of the vote while his only challenger, Terrah Hatch, took just 18%.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.