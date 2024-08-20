Stobart and McCart advance to general election after final ballot count in Stevens County
Stevens County Commissioner Wes McCart will defend his seat against Montgomery Stobart in the November election.
Stobart won 47% of the vote while McCart took 30% in the final count Tuesday for the Aug. 6 primary.
Both candidates were endorsed by the Stevens County Republican Party. Steven Thompson, also a Republican, lost with just less than 21%.
After winning District 1 in south Stevens County, Stobart and McCart will be on the ballot countywide in the general election.
This is Stobart’s first run for public office.
“It’s a lot to take in,” Stobart said. “I’m excited for Stevens County.”
He said he looks forward to taking the campaign north to districts 2 and 3.
Thompson said he and his organization New GOP would endorse any candidate that signs a petition supporting initiatives for term limits and citizen powers of initiative, referendum and recall.
Stobart said he has not had a chance to review the petition .
Down the ballot, McCart held on to his Republican precinct committee seat against William Fritzmeier, and Thompson won a Republican committee seat against Warren Simpson.
Meanwhile, for District 3 in north Stevens County, incumbent commissioner Greg Young secured 80% of the vote while his only challenger, Terrah Hatch, took just 18%.