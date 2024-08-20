Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samual J. McClean and Morgan R.M. Holm, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey R. Washburn and Rebekah M. Leggett, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan M. Ziehnert, of Mead, and Madison G. Anderson, of Spokane.

Blayne P. Baerwald and McKensie M. Brittos, both of Deer Park.

Cory A.J. Keller and Sarah E. Kopp, both of Elk.

Joshua W. Horn, of Deer Park, and Brandie M. Brown, of Spokane.

Joshua B. Burt, of Medical Lake, and Isabelle M. Rhoads, of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Kiourkas and Eilish Z. Bessmer, both of Spokane.

Nathan S. May and Elise L. Arguinchona, both of Portland.

Nathan R. Balston and Kaylee M. Lappen, both of Spokane Valley.

Jackson T.R. Grover, of Mica, and Natalie N. Dryden, of Spokane.

Matthew J. Petersen and Caitlin E. Miller, both of Denver.

Korryn R. Roberts and Ashley R. Hammond, both of Spokane.

Logan D. McDonald and Brianna J. Dilts, both of Spokane.

Kenneth L. Avey and Jennifer J. Laguna, both of Newman Lake.

Brandon W. Carter and Heather D. Bell, both of Spokane.

Jory E. Hustad and Gabrielle L. Daily, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Sabey, of Lewiston and Faviola T. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Johnson and Danyelle J. Moody, both of Spokane.

Blake M. Franklin, of Spokane, and Emily M. Bartlett, of Nine Mile Falls.

Kasey R. Hendrickson and Taryn R. Coleman, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eagle Ridge Homeowners Association v. Clarice N. Keller, money claimed owed.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Shari Wilson, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Richard McKay, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Vanessa Liles, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LLC v. Jordan Jolma, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Kyara Pace, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Braeden Hillbrand, restitution of premises.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Joseph Fowler, et al., complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Karen Davilmare v. Safeco Insurance, complaint.

Gary Holmesmith, et al. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Parrish, Risa and Shaun P.

Weddle, Emma L. and Kody A.

Bearley, Devon A. and Samara F.

Boyer, Derek M. and Jessica

Creiglow, Stephinie K. and Jerry J.

Mayorga, Fabiola and Saul

Roberts, Marah and Billy

Bopp, Leslie and Nicolaus

Legal separations granted

Westre, Sharon and Kirk

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Taylor A. Rogers, 32; $2,390 restitution, 445 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of violation of order, and first-degree burglary.

Zachary K. Locklin, 35; 66 days in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to bail jumping and fourth-degree assault.

Ryan R. Quaale, 49; 30 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Sipu J. Suluai, 46; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Jose T. Gajardo III, 32; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Patrick A. Patterson, 33; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Silas W. Finley, 22; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and attempted second-degree burglary.

William W. Vitalis, 57; 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult and third-degree assault.