The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
58°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

Noon: Japan vs. Latin America ESPN

2 p.m.: Home run derby ESPN2

4 p.m.: Mountain vs. Southeast ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Colorado at Wash. or Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB

4:08 p.m.: Houston at Baltimore Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at New York Prime Video

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Thompson (Alabama) at Grayson (Georgia) ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Indianapolis at Cincinnati Prime Video

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Kansas City NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

Noon: PGA: BMW Championship Golf

4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change