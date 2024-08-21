On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
Noon: Japan vs. Latin America ESPN
2 p.m.: Home run derby ESPN2
4 p.m.: Mountain vs. Southeast ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Colorado at Wash. or Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB
4:08 p.m.: Houston at Baltimore Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at New York Prime Video
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Thompson (Alabama) at Grayson (Georgia) ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Indianapolis at Cincinnati Prime Video
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Kansas City NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
Noon: PGA: BMW Championship Golf
4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change