28-year-old man identified in Deer Park crash

The driver who died in a rollover crash Monday near Deer Park has been identified.

Sherman Akina, 28, died from blunt-force injuries of the head and neck, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled the death an accident.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Akina was thrown from a BMW he was driving after he ran a stop sign, went off the road and the vehicle rolled several times Monday morning on Westmoreland and Perry roads. Akina died at the scene.

Speed and lack of seat belt use contributed to the fatal crash, according to investigators.

Akina was sentenced in 2017 to 7½ years in prison for first-degree manslaughter after he hit and killed a man, Jonathan Bumatay, with his car in 2015 in Chewelah, Washington, according to the Chewelah Independent. Akina had been arguing with Bumatay over a woman, according to a previous Spokesman-Review story.