2 injured in roll-over crash on U.S. 395 north of Spokane

From staff reports

Two people were injured Sunday in a rollover crash north of Spokane, according to a Washington State Patrol memo.

At about 8:30 a.m., Tibon Tibon, 22, of Spokane, was driving north on U.S. Highway 395 just north of West Monroe Road when the green 2004 Kia Optima he was operating drifted off the shoulder, the memo states. Tibon reportedly over corrected, slid across both lanes and rolled from the road.

The vehicle was upside down when it came to a stop, the memo states.

According to the memo, neither Tibon nor his unidentified passenger was wearing a seat belt; both were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical center for their injuries.

The right lane of U.S. 395 was shutdown for a number of hours, reopening by 3 p.m.