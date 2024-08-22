Ask the doctors: Oatmeal and eggs are both nutritious breakfast options

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I was shocked when a friend said they stopped eating oatmeal because new research shows it is bad for your health. I eat oatmeal for breakfast about five mornings a week to help with my weight and cholesterol. Should I stop eating it, or maybe limit it to two or three times a week?

Dear Reader: It is possible that your friend is responding to a claim about oatmeal that began trending on social media last fall. A doctor posted a video in which he stated his belief that oatmeal has no nutritional value. He touted eggs for breakfast instead. Not that surprisingly, his negative take on the beloved and much-researched breakfast option quickly went viral. Several pro-oatmeal doctors posted rebuttals, tens of thousands of commenters began to weigh in, and an ongoing back-and-forth regarding the true nature of oatmeal was launched.

We can assure you that your daily breakfast of oatmeal does pack a nutritious punch. A 1-cup serving of the cooked grain is rich in manganese. This mineral acts as an antioxidant and is important in blood clotting, blood sugar metabolism and management, and immune health. The 1.36 mg of manganese in that serving covers 75% of the mineral needed each day by women and 60% by men. You also get 17% of your daily recommendation of copper; 15% of the RDA of vitamin B1 (that’s thiamin); about 13% of magnesium, phosphorus and zinc; and 5 grams of protein – all for just 135 calories.

Perhaps even more important, 1 cup of cooked oatmeal contains 4 grams of soluble fiber, which is 20% of the daily recommendation for adults. And it’s not just any fiber. Known as beta-glucan, it displays a range of therapeutic properties that support metabolism and help in the management of blood sugar and blood lipids. It also resists digestion, which means this fiber reaches the large intestine, where it feeds and has a beneficial effect on the all-important gut microbiome. For people who enjoy barley, that grain is also rich in beta-glucan.

Whether steel-cut, rolled or instant, all forms of plain oatmeal have the same nutritional profile. This healthful food can be bland, which is why people often jazz it up with added sweeteners, like sugar or honey, a pat of butter or a pinch of salt. That makes it important to keep track of the added sugar, calories, saturated fat and sodium that accompany these modifications.

That brings us to eggs, the other food in the great oatmeal debate. Eggs are rich in vitamins A, D, E, B5 and B12. At only 70 calories each, they provide a hefty 6 grams of protein. Just as with oatmeal, preparation is important. Any butter or oil used to cook eggs, as well as cheese and other toppings, need to be part of the dietary calculus. Also, eggs don’t provide fiber, which gives oatmeal a clear advantage on that front.

Although the social media argument pits oatmeal against eggs, we see no reason for an either/or choice. Consider a serving of each at your morning meal, which allows you to reap the benefits of both.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.