Deputy stabbed during Deer Park welfare check

A woman stabbed a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to a welfare call Thursday south of Deer Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, who was stabbed in the upper left chest, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The woman is in custody and faces felony charges.

The release said deputies responded at about 4:25 p.m. to a report of a woman walking up and down the road, through yards and climbing fences in the 24000 block of North Dalton Road. Other callers reported the woman acting erratically and that she was running around calling for help.

Deputies contacted the woman in the 3900 block of Wild Rose Road, near Dalton Road, according to deputies. They requested emergency assistance minutes later and advised the woman was in custody. Deputies then asked medics to evaluate her and a deputy who had been stabbed.

The Spokane Police Department is assisting with the investigation because the deputy was injured, the release said.