Field Reports: Mount Rainier looking for input on reservation system

From staff reports

Federal officials want to hear from the public about their experiences using Mount Rainier National Park’s new reservation system.

The National Park Service this summer launched a pilot program using timed entry reservations for visitors to the Paradise and Sunrise corridors between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The system, which will be in place through Labor Day, was launched to test whether it’s an effective way to deal with increasing crowds at the park, which recorded its busiest year in 2023.

Greg Dudgeon, the park superintendent, said in a news release that officials want to hear what worked and what didn’t before they decide on the future of such a system at the park.

Comments can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=137857 until Sept. 15.

“We are eager to learn what visitors think of the pilot timed entry system we are testing out this summer,” Dudgeon said.

Idaho wants feedback on nonresident tag system

A workgroup is reviewing the way Idaho issues nonresident hunting tags, and it’s looking for input from hunters.

The state’s Nonresident Tag Issuance Advisory Group will meet on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game headquarters in Boise. It will also be streamed on Zoom.

The nine-member group is looking at Fish and Game’s processes for issuing general deer and elk tags to nonresidents with the aim of developing recommendations for changes.

According to a news release, the group will consider options like a draw system or enhancing the over-the-counter system.

Those interested in learning more can visit the group’s webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/Non-Resident-Tag-Issuance-AdvisoryGroup.

Construction planned for popular road on North Fork Clearwater

A road that ferries anglers and others to the North Fork Clearwater River is getting a facelift.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that crews will begin rebuilding the 250 Road from the Bungalow Ranger Station to Kelly Forks Work Center on Monday.

The project is meant to improve drainage and the surface of 18 miles of the road.

Work is expected to continue until late October.

The road will be open, but visitors should expect delays of up to three hours and open periods of about 30 minutes.

On weekends, the road will be fully open all day.

It will also be fully open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays.