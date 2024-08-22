People’s Pharmacy: Stopping Zyrtec made a doctor itch like crazy

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I am a medical doctor who has been taking Zyrtec for four years for a cat allergy. In the last two years, I noticed that 48 hours after missing a Zyrtec dose, I would get incredible itching of my groin after I showered at night. It was an intense stinging sensation that was almost impossible not to scratch. Scratching would only make it worse. It was enough to make one suicidal.

I figured I was in a hyperinflammatory state, and the Zyrtec was helping to modify my autoimmune response. But I could find nothing in the scientific literature about it. That probably shows how much control pharma has over what gets published. However, what you have written about Zyrtec withdrawal itching describes the hell I’ve been going through.

A. We have badgered the Food and Drug Administration for years to warn consumers of this possible withdrawal reaction to the antihistamine cetirizine (Zyrtec). Hundreds of people have written to tell us about their experience with unbearable itching when they stop this drug suddenly.

The agency eventually acknowledged the problem (Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety, July 5, 2019). The FDA added a warning to the prescribing information for cetirizine. That label now includes “rebound pruritis – pruritis within a few days after discontinuation of cetirizine, usually after long-term use …” We have been unable to find any such warning associated with over-the-counter cetirizine or Zyrtec.

Q. For years I have controlled my asthma with Advair 500/50 purchased from Canada. It arrives in three weeks under the U.K. brand name Seretide 500 Accuhaler at about $100 for one month’s supply. Under my Medicare Advantage plan, I would have a $250 co-pay for a month. This is a no-brainer.

I specified only manufacturers in U.K., Australia or New Zealand. I get a one-year paper Rx from the doctor, email a copy to the pharmacy, and the cost is electronically deducted from a special account at my bank. Refills are a phone call away.

My family doctor came from Canada, so both of us are comfortable with this.

A. Thank you for the reminder that people taking brand-name prescriptions can often save money by ordering their medicine from Canada. (Generics, on the other hand, may be less costly in the U.S., though quality remains a concern.) When we checked the current prices of your asthma prescription, we found that you could get it in the U.S. for roughly $5.50 a dose. In contrast, several Canadian online pharmacies offer the identical drug for between $1 and $3 per dose.

The easiest way to do comparison shopping is through PharmacyChecker.com. Not every medication can be purchased this way; narcotics and other controlled substances are not available.

Anyone who would like to learn more about this approach may want to read our “eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines.” You’ll find it under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. It is important to make sure that you are purchasing from a legitimate Canadian pharmacy. Some unscrupulous businesses pose online as Canadian although they are not.

Q. FIT found my colon cancer! I had a colonoscopy, then surgery, and then chemo pills that I am still on. Thank God I did the FIT test.

A. FIT stands for fecal immunochemical test. This at-home affordable stool test is quite accurate (Annals of Internal Medicine, April 2024). A positive result does call for a colonoscopy.

