Community party aims to thank Bellingham for support in wake of racist attack on child

Robert Mittendorf, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

Aug. 23—A Bellingham man whose son was injured in a racially motivated attack is inviting Bellingham residents to a party this weekend that celebrates the community’s response to the violence.

DeVante Blow, a real estate agent, said he is expanding his annual client appreciation party to include everyone. It’s to show his gratitude for the support his family received after the assault.

“I thought it would be pretty cool to thank the community for stepping up and making my son feel safe,” Blow told The Bellingham Herald in an interview.

The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Whatcom Middle School, 810 Halleck St. It will feature food, entertainment, live music, school supplies and other giveaways, and a dunk tank for Blow and Principal Mischelle Darragh. Blow’s friend Cameron Kinley, a U.S. Navy officer and a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, will also be speaking at the event.

Blow’s 11-year-old son was punched in the face, chipping a tooth, as he walked with classmates to Whatcom Middle School after a June 12 field trip downtown. Chaperones and school officials intervened to protect the boy and help police catch the suspect a few blocks away. The aftermath of the incident was captured in video from a Bellingham Police Department security camera.

Dozens of Bellingham-area residents attended a bail hearing for the suspect two days later, including members of the new Whatcom Racial Equity Commission, school district representatives, and city officials including Mayor Kim Lund.

Blow and his son are African-American, and the suspect is white. The attack was pursued as a hate crime, and the suspect was recently ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Classmates and others sent letters to the family, wishing them well after the attack, Blow said. He said his son is doing well, having spent part of the summer with relatives in California.

He’s looking forward to the start of school, where as a seventh-grader he will be volunteering to help younger students learn the ropes of middle school.

“This is just my way of giving back to the community,” Blow said.