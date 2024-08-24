Demonstrations throughout Israel as protesters demand a hostage deal

German Press Agency

By German Press Agency

TEL AVIV, Israel – Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel on Saturday evening to call for an agreement to release the hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Many accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of torpedoeing the chances of an agreement by constantly imposing new conditions in the negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and return of those being held hostage there.

Mounted police stopped the demonstration march in front of the Ministry of Defense.

The main point of contention in the mediation talks led by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar in Cairo between is the question of how long Israeli troops can remain stationed in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt, according to multiple media reports.

Israel believes that Hamas is still holding 109 hostages, with 36 declared dead and 73 considered to be still alive, an Israeli government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Terrorists abducted 250 people from Israel to Gaza on Oct. 7 last year.

“It looks like this is the last chance. Either there will be an agreement or an escalation” of violence, the Times of Israel newspaper quoted Einav Zangauker, the mother of the hostage Matan Zangauker, as saying.

Former hostage Aviva Siegel, whose husband is still in the hands of Hamas, called on Netanyahu to keep his word.

“You looked me in the eyes and promised to bring Keith home. I no longer believe in words – I want to see actions,” she said at a protest rally.

During a one-week cease-fire at the end of November, Hamas released 105 hostages. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from jails. It remains unclear whether a similar agreement can be reached again.