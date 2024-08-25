Trout Unlimited plans Spokane River Scavenger Hunt

From staff reports

Anglers who know the Spokane River well can test their mettle against others in a scavenger hunt with a fly rod next month.

The Spokane Falls chapter of Trout Unlimited has planned the urban fly-fishing competition for Sept. 14.

Participants will compete in teams of two to catch fish between the Washington-Idaho border and the boat ramp at the Spokane wastewater treatment plant.

Point values are assigned to different fish, with most species counting for one point and the largescale sucker counting for three.

Quantity counts for nothing. The competition will be won by the anglers who catch the widest variety of species.

There will also be other ways to earn points, such as filling a trash bag with litter and photographing a crayfish.

The winners will receive a guided trip from local guide Marc Fryt.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To sign up, email Marc@SpokaneFallsTU.org.