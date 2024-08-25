Work to watch for this week around Spokane

Crews will continue to grid roadways, replace water lines and hold signs to direct traffic throughout the Spokane-area, county spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter reminds motorists to slow down in work zones for the safety of construction workers.

Per Washington law, traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

Listed below are some of the construction projects resulting in closures and detours around the area this week.

City of SpokaneAsh Street is closed between Dean and Broadway avenues.

Shannon Avenue is closed between Washington and Division streets as crews grind existing pavement and overlay new asphalt.

Northbound Greene/Market Street is closed between Mission and Wellesley Avenue, with a detour in place.

Cheney-Spokane Road is closed between Latah Bistro and Cedar Road.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets.

Third Avenue is closed between Thor and Rebecca streets, with a detour in place from Hartson Avenue to Havana Street. Eastbound Interstate 90 is accessible via third Avenue using the detour.

The eastbound I-90 Exit 283B Thor/Freya off-ramp remains closed.

The Washington Stevens Bridge is closed, with a detour in place directing motorists southbound on Washington Street at North River Drive and northbound on Washington Street at Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street and Carlisle Spur; the city expects roadwork to finish by October.

Indian Trail Road is closed between Kathleen Avenue and Strong Road; the city expects fiber work to finish by October.

53rd Avenue and Ray Street has intermittent closures.

Joe Albi Way is closed until Monday at 9 a.m. as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival concludes.

Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed between Lincoln and Monroe Street until Monday at 1:30 a.m. as the Tacos y Tequila event concludes.

Wall Street will be closed between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue every Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. for the Summer Dance Market.

Summit Parkway will be closed between Cedar Street and Adams Lane every Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. for The Night Market at Kendall Yards.

The sports court at Underhill Park will be closed until fall for renovation.

Expect intermittent road closures and detours along Riverside and First avenues between Hemlock and Cedar streets as crews grind away and replace the pavement.

South Riverton Avenue is closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

Ralph Street is closed between Carlisle and Euclid Avenue until Sept. 6.

The northbound on-ramp from Wellesley Avenue to the future North Spokane Corridor will close on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spokane CountyBigelow Gulch Road is closed from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road, open to local access only, with a detour in place. Closures are due to the extensive project to straighten the once-winding road. The county estimates construction by November.

Brooks Road is closed from Thorpe Road to U.S. Highway 2, open to local access only with detours in place.

Hatch Road is closed from Midway Road to Bridle Trail, open to local access only with detours in place.

Addison Street will be closed on Saturday, from Bridle Trail Road to Westcrest Avenue. The closure is for the Addison Block Party, which will run from 3 to 8 p.m.

Little Spokane Drive Bridge No. 3704 is closed while the crews replace the structure. Closures are from Perry Road on the west side and Woolard Road on the east side.

Zephyr Road is closed for summer, from Lakeside Road to the entrance of Liberty Lake Regional Park as the county reconstructs the pavement on this stretch outside the park.

Market Street is closed from Francis Avenue to Private Road, expected to reopen by November.

Red Road Drive is closed at Overview Circle, expected to open September.

Sorrel Avenue is closed from Stoneman Road to Fairview Road, expected to open in September.

Brooklawn Drive is closed from Greenleaf Drive to Columbus Street, expected to open in late August.

Clubhouse Road is closed from Sprague Avenue, at Liberty Lake city limits to First Avenue, expected to open in early November.

Lanes on Hawthorne Road will be closed from U.S. Highway 2 to Waikiki Road on Monday and Tuesday, flaggers will direct drivers.

Lanes Market Street will be closed from Francis Avenue to Magnesium Road on Thursday, flaggers will direct drivers.

Lanes on Whitworth Drive will be closed from U.S. Highway 395 to Waikiki Road on Thursday and Friday, flaggers will direct drivers.