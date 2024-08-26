First look: Washington State hosts Portland State to kick off 2024 season

PULLMAN – Here’s a first look at Washington State’s season opener against Portland State on Saturday.

What is it?

To kick off a season unlike any other in program history, Washington State is hosting FCS Portland State, which was picked to finish 10th of 12 teams in the Big Sky preseason media poll. It’s the teams’ second meeting in the last four seasons.

Where is it?

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

When is it?

Kickoff is set for noon.

Where can I watch it?

The CW will broadcast the game.

Who is favored?

As of Monday afternoon, WSU was around a 13.5-point favorite in most sportsbooks.

How did the Cougars fare last season?

WSU climbed as high as No. 13 in last season’s AP poll, using a 4-0 start to surge to the top of the Pac-12 standings and seize the attention of college football. That’s where things peaked for the Cougs, who followed with six straight losses, missing a bowl game for the first time (in a non-COVID season) since 2014.

The Cougars kicked off the season with wins over Colorado State, then-No. 19 Wisconsin in primetime, Northern Colorado and Oregon State, seemingly making a statement just weeks after the conference collapsed. But with consecutive losses to UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Arizona State, Stanford and California, WSU’s season cratered, in large part because the club couldn’t establish a credible running game.

Many of the Cougs’ playmakers from that season have departed the program. Quarterback Cam Ward transferred to Miami, edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson moved on to the NFL, as did safety Jaden Hicks. Wide receiver Josh Kelly transferred to Texas Tech (bringing him back to Pullman for the game on Sept. 7, along with former offensive line coach Clay McGuire, who now coaches the Red Raiders’ offensive line), Lincoln Victor graduated, and so did running back Nakia Watson.

It was the final season of the Pac-12 as we know it. Now it’s just WSU and Oregon State, the only two conference holdovers, whose futures are hazy. The Cougs and Beavs are using scheduling agreements with the Mountain West Conference to populate their schedules this season, and that means WSU will play eight MWC teams this season, two via previously contracted games and six via the scheduling agreement.

The Cougs’ MWC opponents include San Jose State (Sept. 20), Boise State (Sept. 28), Fresno State (Oct. 12), Hawaii (Oct. 19), San Diego State (Oct. 26), Utah State (Nov. 9), New Mexico (Nov. 16) and Wyoming (Nov. 23).

Scouting Portland State….

The engine of the Vikings’ offense is quarterback Dante Chachere, who is set to begin his third year at the helm of the offense. A season ago, he completed 143 of 231 passes (62%) for 1,573 yards, 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, leading PSU to a 5-6 season.

A versatile rusher, Chachere also carried 113 times for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns, churning out an average of 5.6 yards per rush.

“15 is a unique talent,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said, referring to Chachere. “You can see in the Oregon game (last season) how much he plays off script. They really neutralized Oregon with the option, which can be a whole different deal, unbalanced formations, trick plays. They try to get the defense on their heels, really in everything that they do.”

It’s worth noting Portland State fell to Oregon in that game 81-7. Chachere carried six times for 53 yards.

Portland State also relies heavily on sophomore running back Quincy Craig, another returning starter for PSU. Last fall, Craig logged 66 rushes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, which comes out to an average carry of 6.2 yards. He missed part of the season with an injury.

That helped the Vikings record Pro Football Focus’ second-highest rushing grade in the Big Sky, 91.4, second only to powerhouse Montana State.

Under head coach Bruce Barnum, Portland State has become known for innovative offense and a tad of trickeration. Dickert is expecting more of the same on Saturday.

“Dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Dickert of Craig. “So everyone you talk about when you’re talking about this Portland State team, well-coached. Disciplined and very creative offensively to get you on your heels.”

What happened last time?

The Cougs and Vikings’ last clash came in 2021, when WSU cruised to a 44-24 win. In that one, former quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 21 of 29 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns, while receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson combined for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WSU edge Andrew Edson recovered a fumble in that game, and specialists Dean Janikowski and Nick Haberer will be going up against the Vikings for a second time in their careers as well.