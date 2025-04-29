‘It’s gonna be wide-reaching’: WSU AD Anne McCoy hints at improving gameday experience at Gesa Field

PULLMAN – As Washington State prepares for a football season unlike any other in program history, a quasi-independent schedule before the rebuilt Pac-12 launches next year, program brass are exploring ways to improve fans’ gameday experience at Gesa Field.

That’s the word from WSU Athletic Director Anne McCoy, who said in a Zoom news conference Tuesday afternoon that she and other athletics officials are working to act on “great feedback” they’ve received since the end of last season.

“I think it’s gonna be wide-reaching, I really do,” McCoy said of the updgrades, “because we need to make it easier and enjoyable for people to come to the games.”

Perhaps the most interesting development McCoy hinted at involved lodging, which has long been a snag in Pullman, a small town with only so many hotels for fans to stay during football game weekends.

Because the town’s hotels can rake in serious revenue off the six or seven home games per year, they often drive up prices for those weekends, which in turn repels some would-be patrons, decreasing the amount of tickets sold at football games.

McCoy said any announcements on gameday experiences would have to wait until “the next couple weeks,” but she offered a clue to what WSU is doing for lodging improvements.

“We’re trying to be as creative as we can,” McCoy said. “One thing I will say is that while we may have a finite number of hotels, we do have a fair amount of land. So that’s as much as a hint as I’ll give you.”

Because of Pullman’s limited lodging options, fans from the surrounding areas often choose to stay in nearby Moscow, Lewiston or even Spokane, a 90-minute trek.

Especially as the Cougars’ home opponents become less recognizable than traditional Pac-12 opponents like Oregon or Arizona, the program’s attendance numbers have suffered, averaging only 22,413 fans per game last season. The stadium’s capacity is nearly 33,000.

In 2023, the team’s final year playing a regular Pac-12 schedule, WSU drew an average attendance of 28,023. In 2022, the number was 26,185.

In 2024, three of the Cougars’ six home games kicked off at 7 p.m. or later. In 2025, that figure will also be three, as detailed in WSU and Oregon State’s media rights agreement, which was announced Tuesday morning.

That split between afternoon and evening kickoffs, McCoy said, gives the program a versatile slate that offers fans more options.

“We do have folks that like the evening kickoffs, relative to maybe traveling and being able to come in day of,” McCoy said, “or coming in the night before and leaving after the game, depending on what the kickoff time is. So I think it provides us a really good opportunity to provide a little something for everyone.”

As WSU gears up to welcome new members to the new-look Pac-12 – which will include Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State and nonfootball member Gonzaga, with one more football member needed before launch in 2026 – some in the organization have noticed ways to borrow from other institutions’ gameday experiences.

That includes LED lights, like those at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium, where WSU traveled for a road loss last fall. In an April 3 letter posted online, McCoy said, in part, “We are navigating the challenge of upgrading in-game elements such as the videoboard, sound system and lights, and project the costs to exceed $12 million.”

It’s unclear if those improvements would be in place for WSU’s 2025 season, which begins Aug. 30 with a home game against nearby Idaho.

The football program is also planning to improve its concessions service, run by the vendor Aramark, which took over Gesa Field’s concessions in 2024. With one season of working with Aramark under the department’s belt, McCoy said, officials feel better about ways to upgrade it.

“Aramark would be the first one to admit that, as would we, that there were some bumps in the road on that,” McCoy said. “I think making it an easy, seamless, enjoyable experience should be kind of a baseline expectation, and that’s something we need to do a better job of.”

WSU hasn’t allowed beer sales during football games at Gesa Field, another longtime complaint of fans, but the Cougars opened a beer garden in the west end zone during their April 12 spring showcase.

For home football games, WSU’s only beer options are outside the regular stadium, including Gesa Field’s club and suite levels, pregame and halftime stations at the neighboring Rogers Practice Field and during pregame events at nearby Hollingbery Fieldhouse.